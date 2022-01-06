MIRA NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Elizabeth Sweet will succeed former director Eva Millona, now with the Biden administration

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition announced on Jan. 5 that Elizabeth Sweet will become the organization’s new executive director. She will assume the position on Jan. 24. Sweet has an 18-year record of serving the immigrant and refugee population and is a graduate of Northeastern University’s School of Law. For the past six years, she has been working at the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, serving in senior leadership roles. She has also supported and defended immigrants and asylum seekers in detention.

“Elizabeth comes to us with an outstanding history of advocacy and work on behalf of immigrants throughout the country,” said John Willshire-Carrera, MIRA Board Chair and co-managing director of the Harvard Immigration and Refugee Clinic at Greater Boston Legal Services. “Her work includes representation of immigrants at the border and detained immigrant children in Arizona; advocating on behalf of the American Bar Association for alternatives to detention and the right to counsel for mentally ill immigrants facing removal proceedings; litigating in federal court on issues involving the rights of immigrants; and directing programs for a major international refugee resettlement program.”

Sweet also commented on her new role at MIRA.

“I am looking forward to working with MIRA’s talented staff and diverse member organizations to advance the rights of all immigrants and refugees in Massachusetts,” said Sweet. “The work done by MIRA and its member organizations is invaluable to immigrant and refugee communities across New England and it is my privilege to join the coalition.”

MIRA’s former executive director was Eva Millona, who joined the Biden administration as assistant secretary for Partnership and Engagement at the Department of Homeland Security in May 2021.