MONDAY DEMONSTRATIONS IN BOSTON

“Mass to Kenosha” press conference and a rally for Assange

Following a weekend of various actions across the region and country, Greater Boston activists and just outraged people in general will continue to show up in droves this week. Here are the announcements from two demonstrations that we have learned about that are scheduled to take place on Monday, Nov. 22 …

WHO: Mass Action Against Police Brutality and MA families impacted by police violence

WHAT: Emergency press conference: Mass to Kenosha – No to Rittenhouse verdict!

WHERE: Massachusetts Statehouse, 24 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02133

WHEN: Monday, November 22, 5pm

WHY: “Concerned citizens and those impacted by police violence speak out on the continued miscarraige of justice in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, the Jacob Blake case, and local cases of police brutality.

In response to the not guilty verdict of vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, Mass Action Against Police Brutality and MA families impacted by police violence are calling an emergency press conference on Monday November 22 at 5pm at the MA Statehouse to call for immediate action on cases of police brutality.

That this murderer was allowed to walk is another example of the bias arrayed against those demanding justice for crimes committed by the hands of the police. Not only were no charges filed in the police shooting and paralyzing of Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse, who attacked and killed protestors, was shielded from accountability. For all the moral posturing of the judges and prosecutors of Wisconsin about burning and looting, the lawlessness at the core of this scenario is centered in the government itself. We demand the case of Jacob Blake be reopened and Rittenhouse should still be charged on civil rights violations and put in jail.

Families who have lost loved ones to police violence are not only up against the police, but the prosecutors, judges, even juries poisoned by the pro-cop rhetoric of mainstream culture which places order before justice. We understand that only when we take to the streets in our tens of millions will any significant change take place. We are committed to stand with the fighting families ’til we win'” said Mass Action organizer Brock Satter.

Several families in MA, like the families of Terrence Coleman, Burrell Ramsey-White, Denis Reynoso, Ross Batista DJ Henry, Johnny Warren, and Malcolm Gracia have been demanding that police involved in their loved ones’ death be prosecuted and those cases be reopened.”

Rally for Julian Assange at Park Street

WHO: Supporters of Julian Assange

WHAT: People will gather to raise their voices in protest against Assange’s continuing incarceration, while the world awaits the decision of the judges in the appeal of the UK’s January decision not to extradite him to the US.

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 22, 4-5:30, at Park St Station on the Boston Common

WHAT: “They continue to call on Attorney General Merrick Garland to put an end to this unjust trial which could drag on for years with appeals, jeopardizing Julian Assange’s life as he remains unwell in solitary confinement after winning his case in January, 2021.”

WHY: “The activists ask the US government and the media to answer their questions about the Assange case: Why are we charging a foreign journalist under our Espionage Act for publishing truthful information? Why is Assange in prison after winning his case? Why have all major human rights and free press organizations opposed the indictment? Why does the U.S. Government’s case, contingent upon the hacker narrative, continues, after the witness publicly admitted to lying? Why, when it is known that the CIA spied on Julian Assange’s confidential attorney client meetings and plotted to assassinate him, does this case continue?

No matter the media spin or silence, the U.S. government is primarily responsible for the ongoing psychological torture and wrongful imprisonment of a journalist in retaliation for exposing the truth about U.S. war crimes and government corruption.

Paula Iasella, one of the organizers of Boston Area Assange Defense says, ‘America has lost its moral compass in the case of Julian Assange – persecuting an innocent man and threatening our First Amendment and free press. The only just and humane option is to drop the charges immediately and free Julian Assange. He has suffered long enough for simply telling us the truth.’”