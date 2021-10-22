MORE THAN JUST A SPOT FOR SWANKY SUDS

The W teams up with Dorchester Brewing on downtown beer garden concept

The W Boston has teamed up with Dorchester Brewing Company to launch a new beer garden inside the hotel just as many of the city’s outdoor beer spots close shop for the season.

The space is located on the lobby level in the W’s gallery, behind the main lounge. They have installed a draft system with Belgian-control faucets to ensure perfect pours, and are exclusively offering Dorchester Brewing Company creations.

If you aren’t big on beer, there’s still something for you. Dorchester Brewing ciders and hard seltzers are also on hand, while the team has created some fun cocktails as well. There is also a full beer garden food menu, including things like bratwursts, pretzels with beer-infused cheese, and braised-beef sliders. Whether for a drink or a casual bite, or both, it’s a cozy place to catch up with friends.

“We are excited,” said Gurkirat Singh, general manager at W Boston. “As an extension of our mission to build a strong inclusive community and create another exciting activation to live it up, the partnership with Dorchester Brewing Company felt like a natural fit due to our many shared values. With W Boston’s expertise in mixology, we’re excited to expand our offerings to the community with some incredibly innovative craft beer-infused cocktails. As many beer gardens throughout the city start winding down, we are excited to extend the season with this indoor activation for all beer lovers.”

The Beer Garden is in full Oktoberfest mode right now, with seasonal brews on tap including a pumpkin stout, German-style Oktoberfest, Kölsch, and Dunkel beers. And if you’re staying at the W, you can enjoy the fun upstairs as well. Guests can order a curated flight of Dorchester beers from the room service menu, or they can imbibe via cans from the mini bar. Beers guests will find in their minibars: Neponset Gold, Golden Ale; Galaxy Lights, Session New England IPA, Light Year Journey, New England IPA, a rotating seasonal, and a rotating sour.

“Since we opened our doors at Dorchester Brewing Company in 2016, we’ve strived to team up with partners that mirror our values, including diversity, community inclusion, and innovative thinking, which aligns perfectly with W Boston,” said Matt Malloy, CEO and co-founder of Dorchester Brewing Company. “Along with expanding the W guests’ beer horizons, we’re excited their guests and local community can experience a splash of Dorchester without leaving the hotel.”