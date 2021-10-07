MUGAR ENTERPRISES TO DEVELOP ON WETLANDS

Residents say that the plan is not environmentally sound.

David Mugar of Mugar Enterprises, which provides real estate development and investment services, has a proposal to develop wetlands in Arlington, which will come to a Zoning Board of Appeals vote on Oct. 7. The space is known as Thorndike Place, a proposed rental and ownership residential community to be located on a 17.7-acre parcel of land, located between Route 2/Concord Turnpike to the south and residential neighborhoods to the north and east. Mugar would build six duplexes and a 4 story 124 unit apartment building on 6 acres of

wetlands and floodplain.

The abutting neighborhood is strongly opposed to the project because of flooding and traffic gridlock, both of which are happening now before the project.

“Our homes will lose hundreds of thousands of dollars of value as they flood more and perhaps become unlivable,” said one resident, “the wetlands serves an important purpose in balancing a precarious situation.”

Traffic would also back up in the neighborhood, as it has only one exit: Lake Street, a bumper to bumper commute from Rte. 2 to Mass Ave.

These last wetlands in Arlington are home to deer, wolves, coyotes, hawks and other species. Development, with the removal of trees and the building of impervious surface on the site, will exacerbate climate change, increasing the temperature 7 – 14 degrees and creating hot spots that don’t cool down in the summer.

“And it will only get worse as traffic on Lake Street increases and rainfall increases,” said another resident.