Museum Of Bad Art To Open New Gallery At Dorchester Brewing

Ah, the Museum Of Bad Art. The story that every college journalist who came through the Dig between 2005 and like 2015 tried pitching to us. Only for us to say, Sorry kid, we’re already very much familiar with it. We love shit art as much as we love the good stuff.

Back then, you’d have to trek out to the community movie theater in Dedham to check out the collection, which was located in the lobby. Before that, they had homes in Brookline and Weymouth.

Most recently, MOBA was situated in the basement of the Somerville Theatre. Since COVID and the rehab on that building in Davis, the museum has basically been nomadic, even taking its show on the road.

Until now. Details from the MOBA team below about their exciting new Dorchester location …

The Museum Of Bad Art, the world’s first and foremost museum dedicated to the collection, preservation, exhibition and celebration of bad art, is thrilled to announce the opening of their new Gallery located inside the Dorchester Brewing Company Tap Room, at 1250 Massachusetts Ave, Boston. To celebrate, they will be hosting a Grand Opening celebration on Tuesday, September 6th from 6-8pm.

The Museum Of Bad Art has collected and exhibited compelling art found in yard sales, thrift stores, and even sidewalk trash since 1993, but has not had a permanent public gallery since their Somerville location closed in the beginning of the COVID era. The new gallery inside of Dorchester Brewing Company will show about 40 pictures from MOBA’s collection of over 800 pieces.

The MOBA Gallery at DBco is open during the Tap Room’s normal business hours (Sun/Mon: 11:30am-9pm, Tues-Thurs: 11:30am-10pm and Fri/Sat: 11:30am-11pm) There is no admission charge to the gallery. Dorchester Brewing Co. offers house-made craft beer, seltzers, cider & wine. Food is available from their onsite food partner, M&M BBQ.

A Grand Opening celebration, open to the public, will take place Tuesday, September 6th from 6 to 8pm. An exciting new MOBA acquisition will be unveiled. Dorchester Brewing beverages and M&M BBQ will be available for purchase.

While missing their permanent brick and mortar location the past two years, MOBA has remained active – sharing the collection on the internet, offering curator talks via Zoom at over 100 public libraries around the country, and sending traveling exhibits to cities as far as Tokyo and Taipei. This summer, like last summer, MOBA is showing 70+ paintings as part of the Passages Insolites public art festival in Quebec City, Canada.

