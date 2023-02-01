New Drop: Joy Bombs Candy-Coated Fruit Chews

Strawberry + lemon + fruit punch + grape + THC

We have mentioned this development in passing on social media. And it’s a big one. I have personally drooled over the prospect of this drop since a recent trip to the Root & Bloom grow and manufacturing facility in Salisbury, a real-life Willy Wonka type of situation, where I even got a sneak peek at the Joy Bombs packaging, as the whole crew there was thrilled to finally release the colorful candies after months of experimentation.

But now it is officially official—you can fill your mouth with these fruit bombs across the state.

What’s the big occasion? While there are innumerable edibles in play in Mass, there are none that look and taste quite like these. The manufacturers can’t exactly acknowledge what famous brand’s flavors they are emulating, but let’s just say that you can taste the rainbow with these sweet delights. Take enough of them and you might see some rainbows too.

A collaboration between Root & Bloom and the Colorado-based Joyibles, Joy Bombs “are precisely dosed with 2.5mg THC in each bite-sized piece,” with a full bag packing 40 pieces for a total “THC bang” of 100mg. Currently, they have Original Fruit Joy Bombs with strawberry, lemon, fruit punch, and grape, and word is they’re already working on a sequel.

“Bringing cannabis products to Massachusetts from another state is no easy task, due to the complex laws and regulations governing manufacturing and sales,” Root & Bloom CEO Tom Regan said. “Root & Bloom is proud to have refined the capabilities and expertise to help out-of-state innovators, like Joyibles, bring unique, high quality cannabis products to Mass consumers. Joy Bombs is like no other product on the market, replacing the traditional ‘gummy’ with handmade, candy-coated fruit chews.”

Joyibles CEO Don Novak added, “We focus on developing products that feel comfortable to use, especially if you’re new to cannabis. With Joyibles our goal is to create fun, familiar candy experiences for adult consumers. Joy Bombs are easy to share, pocket-friendly, non-melting, and perfectly dosed to suit everyone’s preferred amount of THC.”