NEW ENGLAND BEER FEST COMING TO TIME OUT MARKET BOSTON

Featuring Bent Water, Aeronaut, Castle Island, Lone Pine, and other favorites

If you read the Dig, then chances are you heart craft beer. And events. In which you’re all set, since the New England Beer Festival is coming to Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway on Jan. 22 and 23. Here’s what they’re telling us:

The weekend-long New England Beer Festival welcomes some of the best breweries that the Bay State and our neighboring New Englanders have to offer, and gives folks a frenzy of free tastings. There are dozens of different beers poured each day for sampling, in addition to full cans that can be purchased at the bar. The festival also features live bands each day.

We’re excited to see this all rolling out over two days, since not even the most savage guzzler among us could possibly try everything on tap in just one afternoon. Here’s how Saturday and Sunday will break down …

Saturday:

Super Sluice Juice – Bent Water

Relic Coffee Imperial Stout – Bent Water

Galaxy Lights – Dorchester Brewing Company

Forever OFD – Dorchester Brewing Company

Watershed IPA – Vanished Valley

Lost Town Stout – Vanished Valley

Hidden Mechanism Dark Lager – Aeronaut

Surface Wave Kellerbier – Aeronaut

Fiver – Castle Island

White Ale – Castle Island

Sunday:

On A Mountain In The Clouds – Mast Landing

Tell Tale Pale Ale – Mast Landing

Raspberry Sparkler Sour – Lone Pine

Oh-J – Lone Pine

Just A Kitten – Exhibit A

Hair Raiser – Exhibit A

Vincianne Blonde – True North

Cerveza Mexican Lager – True North

Strawberry Lemonade – Boochcraft

Grapefruit Hibiscus – Boochcraft

Time Out Market Boston, 401 Park Dr. free admission/12-5pm both days. timeoutmarket.com/boston