NEW ENGLAND BEER FEST COMING TO TIME OUT MARKET BOSTON

Featuring Bent Water, Aeronaut, Castle Island, Lone Pine, and other favorites
If you read the Dig, then chances are you heart craft beer. And events. In which you’re all set, since the New England Beer Festival is coming to Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway on Jan. 22 and 23. Here’s what they’re telling us:
The weekend-long New England Beer Festival welcomes some of the best breweries that the Bay State and our neighboring New Englanders have to offer, and gives folks a frenzy of free tastings. There are dozens of different beers poured each day for sampling, in addition to full cans that can be purchased at the bar. The festival also features live bands each day.
We’re excited to see this all rolling out over two days, since not even the most savage guzzler among us could possibly try everything on tap in just one afternoon. Here’s how Saturday and Sunday will break down …
Saturday:
Super Sluice Juice – Bent Water
Relic Coffee Imperial Stout – Bent Water
Galaxy Lights – Dorchester Brewing Company
Forever OFD – Dorchester Brewing Company
Watershed IPA – Vanished Valley
Lost Town Stout – Vanished Valley
Hidden Mechanism Dark Lager – Aeronaut
Surface Wave Kellerbier – Aeronaut
Fiver – Castle Island
White Ale – Castle Island
Sunday:
On A Mountain In The Clouds – Mast Landing
Tell Tale Pale Ale – Mast Landing
Raspberry Sparkler Sour – Lone Pine
Oh-J – Lone Pine
Just A Kitten – Exhibit A
Hair Raiser – Exhibit A
Vincianne Blonde – True North
Cerveza Mexican Lager – True North
Strawberry Lemonade – Boochcraft
Grapefruit Hibiscus – Boochcraft
Time Out Market Boston, 401 Park Dr. free admission/12-5pm both days. timeoutmarket.com/boston