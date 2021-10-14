Dig Bos

NEW GRANT AVAILABLE FOR LGBTQIA+ BOSTON AREA CREATIVES OF HAITIAN DESCENT

The Mr Pants Award has been created in memory of the queer Haitian-American artist Militza Jean-Felix (1980-2021)

We’re writing to let you know about an open call for a new, annual, $1000 grant for creatives working in any medium or field who are living in or have strong ties to the Boston area. Applicants must be of Haitian descent and identify as LGBTQIA+. All ages and professional levels from teens to elders meeting these criteria are welcome to apply.

There are no restrictions on the way the funds are used, and no project proposal is required for the (very simple) application process. Our goal is to provide a little boost to someone who lives at this particular intersection as a way of honoring someone else who lived at this intersection and may not have gotten this kind of boost when they needed it most.

A small blurb for describing the program is below, and images for use in promotion can be found here. We would be very grateful if you would spread the word within the Dig community and anywhere else that you think it would be of interest.

The Mr Pants Award is a new annual grant for Boston-area creatives of Haitian descent who identify as LGBTQIA+. Open call starting September 1, 2021 with a super simple application process! Check it out: www.mrpantsaward.org

