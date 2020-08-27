Dig Bos

NEW SOCIAL ABSENCE (CLIFF NOTEZ + DEPHRASE) VIA UNION SOUND X VINYL INDEX

Here’s an effort that checks every box for Boston music geeks who worship awesome music and collectibles. 

Dig readers should be familiar with Cliff Notez of the HipStory camp as well as Optic Bloom producer Dephrase. For their Social Absence project, the pair teamed up with local label Union Sound and Bow Market record store Vinyl Index, and the output promises to be an all-around aesthetic gem, from sight to sound.

The wild-splatter vinyl, which ships in November, will include an “exclusive bonus track (“Mama Said”) and a special instrumental version of the EP with a few surprises,” and is “limited to 100 copies worldwide.” 

A Queens, NY native who came to New England in 2004 to earn his MA in journalism at Boston University, Chris Faraone is the editor and co-publisher of DigBoston and a co-founder of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. He has published several books including 99 Nights with the 99 Percent, and has written liner notes for hip-hop gods including Cypress Hill, Pete Rock, Nas, and various members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

