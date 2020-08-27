NEW SOCIAL ABSENCE (CLIFF NOTEZ + DEPHRASE) VIA UNION SOUND X VINYL INDEX

Here’s an effort that checks every box for Boston music geeks who worship awesome music and collectibles.

Dig readers should be familiar with Cliff Notez of the HipStory camp as well as Optic Bloom producer Dephrase. For their Social Absence project, the pair teamed up with local label Union Sound and Bow Market record store Vinyl Index, and the output promises to be an all-around aesthetic gem, from sight to sound.

The wild-splatter vinyl, which ships in November, will include an “exclusive bonus track (“Mama Said”) and a special instrumental version of the EP with a few surprises,” and is “limited to 100 copies worldwide.”