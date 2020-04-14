NEW VIRTUAL #THISIS617 SERIES TO PAY MUSICIANS FOR VIDEO UPLOADS

Since the COVID-19 crisis decimated the local concert scene and music industry (along with everything else that is holy), artists and promoters have found countless ways to support the creative community, from Will Dailey’s Isolation Tour benefitting Zumix, to The Record Co.’s Boston Music Maker COVID-19 Fund.

Now, Redefined, the company behind the Boston Music Awards, will enter the virtual arena with #thisis617, a contest that will highlight a new video from a local musician—yes, the ones you make at home on quarantine not only count but are encouraged—every day for eight weeks. All winners of the daily contest will receive $100 thanks to a sponsorship from Jack Daniel’s (DigBoston will co-sponsor some of the winning videos).

“We had to cancel the studio sessions,” Paul Armstrong, CEO of Redefined, said about the recording program which last year led up to the December BMA show at the House of Blues. “With the studio being closed down, we’re going to push the 617 Sessions to the end of the year.”

“Obviously we’re not doing events leading up to it this year,” Armstrong continued, “but we say support, celebrate, and unite. We’ve been trying to push that for two years, and one of the things I’ve always said is, How can we support throughout the year? It’s not just about the party at the House of Blues.”

A press release from Redefined broke #thisis617 down as follows:

Step One: The primary phase of the project puts money into the pockets of local artists now by encouraging video uploads from the safety of their homes. At the end of each artist video, we ask artists to nominate a different local artist to keep the chain going.

Step Two: The second phase is multifaceted and looks forward through the remainder of 2020. While it is critical that artists receive support immediately, the Boston Music Awards wanted to ensure there would be future paid performance opportunities for artists when the world returns to “normal”, including a performance slot at the 2020 Boston Music Awards.

Step Three: With the temporary closure of recording studios, artists and studios are left in limbo, eager to once again return to the development and recording of new music. This makes the 617Sessions music program even more important. In its fourth year, the 617Sessions will continue to provide 10 different artists a complimentary full day in the studio at The Bridge Sound and Stage studio.

As for the big big bash at the end of the year …

“I’m hoping that come December, we’ll be in a better place, and we’ll be having the Boston Music Awards at the House of Blues,” Armstrong said.