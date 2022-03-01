NIGHT SHIFT RELEASING STRONGEST FEMALE LEAD FOR INTL WOMEN’S DAY

Limited run will be available in Everett and Lovejoy taprooms and in retail stores (plus a Boston Women’s Market)

With International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8 this year, Night Shift Brewing is returning with a fourth-year followup in its Strong Female Lead series.

This one, dubbed Strongest Female Lead, “is their new take with a higher ABV and amped up style.”

There’s also a design tie-in, with “the labels for all four releases a collaboration with artist Sunny Eckerle, an award winning illustrator from Portland, Oregon.”

More from the team at Night Shift below:

In celebration of International Women’s Day and Night Shift Brewing’s mission to Craft Better, they have a new release called Strongest Female Lead. Strongest Female Lead is a triple IPA with pomelo zest, ABV: 9%, brewed by the women of Night Shift Brewing. From the recipe, to the beer name, to label itself, Strongest Female Lead is made entirely by women, for all. This release is brewed with New Zealand Cascade, and Vic Secret Hops. The aroma is heavily tropical fruit-forward and sips with notes of citrus pith, grapefruit and orange slices. This release is paramount to Night Shift Brewing’s philosophy to craft better.

And here’s where the money is going:

A portion of the proceeds from this beer will be donated to the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC). Founded in 1973, the BARCC is the only comprehensive rape crisis center in the Greater Boston area and the oldest and largest center of its kind in New England. Their mission is to end sexual violence through healing and social change. BARCC provides free, confidential support and services to survivors of sexual violence ages 12 and up and their families and friends. They work with survivors of all genders, and our goal is to empower survivors to heal and seek justice in ways that are meaningful to them. They meet the needs of survivors in crisis and long after, and we also assist them as they navigate the health-care, criminal legal, social service, and school systems.

Finally, there will be a Boston Women’s Market at the NSB Everett Taproom on Sunday, March 13 from noon to 5pm. Featured vendors include:

Ash & Daisy’s (natural homemade pet supplies)

Atlantic Soap Company

Black Canvas Co.

Bre Making Things (personal and customized wood burning and embroidery)

Ellipsem Jewelry

Fix Botanical (organic, vegan and natural skincare)

Good Vibe Skyn (handmade, natural skincare)

Homebody DIY

IsaJewelCo

Katie Blue Art (hand painted jackets and accessories)

Lavender & Mud (handmade small batch pottery)

Sanisa Studio & Garden (artwork and herbs inspired by the healing powers of spices, herbs and flowers)

Simply Chickie (witty, gender neutral, organic baby and toddler clothing)

thecollab

Vibes Candles (coconut and soy blend candles paired with custom blended fragrance and topped with real crystals)

Wildflower Apotheca (natural wellness and self care products, accessories, and home goods)