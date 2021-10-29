NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES GIVES TALK ON SLAVERY’S LEGACY

The 1619 Project’s creator will give a lecture at the MassArt Art Mueusem

On November 1, from 6:30-8:00 pm, Nikole Hannah-Jones will give a free virtual talk, “Examining Slavery’s Modern Legacy.” The event will be hosted by MassArt Art Museum. The discussion will focus on “slavery’s enduring modern legacy and the reframing of the Black American experience,” according to the MAAM site. Hannah-Jones is a Pulitzer Prize winner who created the 1619 Project, and she is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine. Her journalism has earned her the MacArthur Fellowship, known as the Genius grant, a Peabody Award, two George Polk Awards and the National Magazine Award three times. She serves as the Knight Chair of Race and Journalism at Howard University, and she is founding the Center for Journalism & Democracy there.

This lecture is also held together, in conjunction with the exhibition Joana Vasconcelos: Valkyrie Mumbet.

Register here: https://massart.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u0NiJSGvT4qzX42kHUpsxQ