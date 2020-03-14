NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 3.14.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Send news tips to [email protected]

MARCH 14, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 138

MA Bill Aims to Stop People from Losing Their Homes During Outbreak

Yesterday, Rep. Mike Connolly (D-Cambridge) and Rep. Kevin Honan (D-Boston) introduced a new bill in the Mass legislature, HD.4935, An Act Providing for a Moratorium on Evictions and Foreclosures During the COVID19 Emergency. Here’s hoping that they follow up with a bill to freeze rents for all tenants statewide in this time of crisis at the amount they currently pay. Read Connolly’s blog post for all the details:

https://www.repmikeconnolly.org/moratorium_evictions_foreclosures_coronavirus_emergency_connolly_honan/.

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

My colleague Chris Faraone—energized by the pandemic in the way only a true journalist can be—has pumped out no less than four articles related to the Boston area coronavirus situation in the last couple of days. Most impressive. Check them all out below:

MASS CREATIVES ARE STRUGGLING THROUGH CORONAVIRUS. HERE’S HOW.

https://digboston.com/mass-creatives-are-struggling-through-coronavirus-heres-how/

A SHORT NOTE OF APPRECIATION FOR ESSENTIAL RETAIL WORKERS

https://digboston.com/a-short-note-of-appreciation-for-essential-retail-workers/

A DISABILITY RIGHTS ACTIVIST SCHOOLS US ON CORONAVIRUS SAFETY MEASURES

https://digboston.com/a-disability-rights-activist-schools-us-on-coronavirus-safety-measures/

A SOMEWHAT NORMAL SCENE AT LOGAN (AT LEAST FOR DURING A PANDEMIC)

https://digboston.com/a-somewhat-normal-scene-at-logan-at-least-for-during-a-pandemic/

