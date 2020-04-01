DigBoston

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.1.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC BANNER

 

Still at Essential Jobs During Crisis, Retail Workers Ask for Raises

 

APRIL 1, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 7,738

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

Lots happening! Read on:

CORONAVIRUS LEAVES INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS UNCERTAIN ABOUT FUTURE

https://digboston.com/coronavirus-leaves-international-students-uncertain-about-future/

 

STATUS REPORT: COOLIDGE CORNER THEATRE, 3/30/20

https://digboston.com/status-report-coolidge-corner-theatre-3-30-20/

 

PHOTOS: DOWNTOWN BOSTON, DESERTED, DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

https://digboston.com/photos-downtown-boston-deserted-during-the-coronavirus-crisis/

 

SAVAGE LOVE: OPEN AND SHUT (ON NON-MONOGAMY AND PANDEMICS)

https://digboston.com/savage-love-open-and-shut-on-non-monogamy-and-pandemics/

 

LOCAL COVID-19 HEADLINES FROM ALTERNATIVE NEWS OUTLETS NATIONWIDE

https://digboston.com/local-covid-19-headlines-from-alternative-news-outlets-nationwide/

 

EDUCATORS, STUDENTS STRUGGLE WITH ONLINE LESSONS DURING COVID CRISIS

https://digboston.com/educators-students-struggle-with-online-lessons-during-covid-crisis/

 

STILL AT ESSENTIAL JOBS DURING CRISIS, RETAIL WORKERS ASK FOR RAISES

https://digboston.com/still-at-essential-jobs-during-crisis-retail-workers-ask-for-raises/

Curated Coronavirus Links by Jason Pramas

 

NPR

U.S. Orders Up To A Yearlong Break On Mortgage Payments

https://www.npr.org/2020/03/19/818343720/homeowners-hurt-financially-by-the-coronavirus-may-get-a-mortgage-break

 

Reuters

Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find ‘effective’ antibodies

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-china-scientists-idUSKBN21J4QW

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

