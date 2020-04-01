Still at Essential Jobs During Crisis, Retail Workers Ask for Raises
Send news tips to [email protected]
APRIL 1, 2020
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 7,738
Like independent metro news?
DONATE TO DIG BOSTON TODAY!
The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis
Lots happening! Read on:
CORONAVIRUS LEAVES INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS UNCERTAIN ABOUT FUTURE
https://digboston.com/coronavirus-leaves-international-students-uncertain-about-future/
STATUS REPORT: COOLIDGE CORNER THEATRE, 3/30/20
https://digboston.com/status-report-coolidge-corner-theatre-3-30-20/
PHOTOS: DOWNTOWN BOSTON, DESERTED, DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS
https://digboston.com/photos-downtown-boston-deserted-during-the-coronavirus-crisis/
SAVAGE LOVE: OPEN AND SHUT (ON NON-MONOGAMY AND PANDEMICS)
https://digboston.com/savage-love-open-and-shut-on-non-monogamy-and-pandemics/
LOCAL COVID-19 HEADLINES FROM ALTERNATIVE NEWS OUTLETS NATIONWIDE
https://digboston.com/local-covid-19-headlines-from-alternative-news-outlets-nationwide/
EDUCATORS, STUDENTS STRUGGLE WITH ONLINE LESSONS DURING COVID CRISIS
https://digboston.com/educators-students-struggle-with-online-lessons-during-covid-crisis/
STILL AT ESSENTIAL JOBS DURING CRISIS, RETAIL WORKERS ASK FOR RAISES
https://digboston.com/still-at-essential-jobs-during-crisis-retail-workers-ask-for-raises/
Curated Coronavirus Links by Jason Pramas
NPR
U.S. Orders Up To A Yearlong Break On Mortgage Payments
https://www.npr.org/2020/03/19/818343720/homeowners-hurt-financially-by-the-coronavirus-may-get-a-mortgage-break
Reuters
Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find ‘effective’ antibodies
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-china-scientists-idUSKBN21J4QW