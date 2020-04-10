NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.10.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Grocery store workers face fears, coronavirus, and union busting
Send news tips to [email protected]
APRIL 10, 2020
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 20,974
With your help, we can cover Boston from the ground up!
DONATE TO DIG BOSTON TODAY!
The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis
T.G.I.F.? Read on:
NEW STUDY: 1-IN-3 WHO THINK THEY KNOW ABOUT COVID-19 DON’T KNOW SHIT
https://digboston.com/new-study-1-in-3-who-think-they-know-about-covid-19-dont-know-shit/
PHYSICIAN-LED COALITION URGES BAKER TO ENACT MORE SAFETY MEASURES
https://digboston.com/physician-led-coalition-urges-baker-to-enact-more-safety-measures/
GUARD YOUR GRILL: MAIL-ORDER MASK MAKERS HAVE MASS COVERED DURING COVID CRISIS
https://digboston.com/guard-your-grill-mail-order-mask-makers-have-mass-covered-during-covid-crisis/
GROCERY STORE WORKERS FACE FEARS, CORONAVIRUS, AND UNION BUSTING
https://digboston.com/grocery-store-workers-face-fears-coronavirus-and-union-busting/
NEW SITE LISTS SUPPLIES HOSPITALS NEED ACROSS MASS, SHOWS HOW TO HELP
https://digboston.com/new-site-lists-supplies-hospitals-need-across-mass-shows-how-to-help/
FORGIVE ME: HOW TO BORROW CARES ACT MONEY AND LEGALLY NOT PAY IT BACK
https://digboston.com/forgive-me-how-to-borrow-cares-act-money-and-legally-not-pay-it-back/
CAMBRIDGE PLAN TO WAREHOUSE HOMELESS COULD SPARK COVID OUTBREAK
https://digboston.com/cambridge-plan-to-warehouse-homeless-could-spark-covid-outbreak/
Curated Coronavirus Links
JSTOR Daily
Jennifer Nuzzo: “We’re Definitely Not Overreacting” to COVID-19
https://daily.jstor.org/jennifer-nuzzo-were-definitely-not-overreacting-to-covid-19/