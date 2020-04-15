NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.10.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

A physician and researcher reflects on COVID-19
Send news tips to [email protected]
APRIL 15, 2020
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 29,918
Now is the time!
DONATE TO DIG BOSTON TODAY!
The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis
Big midweek update! Read on:
LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PARTS 1-3)
https://digboston.com/lunchtime-comix-covid-19-special-the-new-normal-parts-1-3/
PHOTOS: MASS AVE TO THE BU BRIDGE THROUGH KENMORE DURING COVID-19
https://digboston.com/photos-mass-ave-to-the-bu-bridge-through-kenmore-during-covid-19/
EVEN MORE REMOTE SPOTS CLOSE TO BOSTON FOR SOCIALLY DISTANT HIKING
https://digboston.com/even-more-remote-spots-close-to-boston-for-socially-distant-hiking/
STATUS REPORT: INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL BOSTON, 4/12/20
https://digboston.com/status-report-independent-film-festival-boston-4-12-20/
MASS CANNABIS ADVOCATES ASK AG TO GUIDE BAKER’S DISPENSARY DECISION
https://digboston.com/mass-cannabis-advocates-ask-ag-to-guide-bakers-dispensary-decision/
SIGN “MIT HARVARD PETITION” DEMANDING BETTER SOLUTIONS FOR CAMBRIDGE HOMELESS DURING PANDEMIC
https://digboston.com/sign-mit-harvard-petition-demanding-better-solutions-for-cambridge-homeless-during-pandemic/
NEW VIRTUAL #THISIS617 SERIES TO PAY MUSICIANS FOR VIDEO UPLOADS
https://digboston.com/new-virtual-thisis617-series-to-pay-musicians-for-video-uploads/
THE WAY WE WERE: CORONAVIRUS THEN AND NOW (MARCH 15 VS. APRIL 15)
https://digboston.com/the-way-we-were-coronavirus-then-and-now-march-15-vs-april-15/
COVID-19 STREAMS: MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS AND A SONG FOR WORKERS
https://digboston.com/covid-19-streams-mental-health-awareness-and-a-song-for-workers/
PERSONAL REFLECTIONS ON COVID-19
Lessons to prepare, grieve, console, help, learn, teach, and unite
BY HIROSHI MASHIMO, MD PhD
https://digboston.com/personal-reflections-on-covid-19/
Curated Coronavirus Links
USA Today
Can I still go for a walk, run under stay at home orders? Should I wear a mask?
https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/health/2020/04/15/coronavirus-masks-how-safely-go-outside-during-stay-home-order/2970072001/
Medium
Belgian-Dutch Study: Why in times of COVID-19 you should not walk/run/bike close behind each other.
https://medium.com/@jurgenthoelen/belgian-dutch-study-why-in-times-of-covid-19-you-can-not-walk-run-bike-close-to-each-other-a5df19c77d08
Washington Post
Hundreds of young Americans have now been killed by the coronavirus, data shows
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/04/08/young-people-coronavirus-deaths/