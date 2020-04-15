NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.10.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

DigBoston

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.15.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

A physician and researcher reflects on COVID-19

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 29,918

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

Big midweek update! Read on:

 

LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PARTS 1-3)

https://digboston.com/lunchtime-comix-covid-19-special-the-new-normal-parts-1-3/

 

PHOTOS: MASS AVE TO THE BU BRIDGE THROUGH KENMORE DURING COVID-19

https://digboston.com/photos-mass-ave-to-the-bu-bridge-through-kenmore-during-covid-19/

 

EVEN MORE REMOTE SPOTS CLOSE TO BOSTON FOR SOCIALLY DISTANT HIKING

https://digboston.com/even-more-remote-spots-close-to-boston-for-socially-distant-hiking/

 

STATUS REPORT: INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL BOSTON, 4/12/20

https://digboston.com/status-report-independent-film-festival-boston-4-12-20/

 

MASS CANNABIS ADVOCATES ASK AG TO GUIDE BAKER’S DISPENSARY DECISION

https://digboston.com/mass-cannabis-advocates-ask-ag-to-guide-bakers-dispensary-decision/

 

SIGN “MIT HARVARD PETITION” DEMANDING BETTER SOLUTIONS FOR CAMBRIDGE HOMELESS DURING PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/sign-mit-harvard-petition-demanding-better-solutions-for-cambridge-homeless-during-pandemic/

 

NEW VIRTUAL #THISIS617 SERIES TO PAY MUSICIANS FOR VIDEO UPLOADS
https://digboston.com/new-virtual-thisis617-series-to-pay-musicians-for-video-uploads/

 

THE WAY WE WERE: CORONAVIRUS THEN AND NOW (MARCH 15 VS. APRIL 15)

https://digboston.com/the-way-we-were-coronavirus-then-and-now-march-15-vs-april-15/

 

COVID-19 STREAMS: MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS AND A SONG FOR WORKERS

https://digboston.com/covid-19-streams-mental-health-awareness-and-a-song-for-workers/

 

PERSONAL REFLECTIONS ON COVID-19

Lessons to prepare, grieve, console, help, learn, teach, and unite
BY HIROSHI MASHIMO, MD PhD

https://digboston.com/personal-reflections-on-covid-19/

Curated Coronavirus Links

 

USA Today

Can I still go for a walk, run under stay at home orders? Should I wear a mask?

https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/health/2020/04/15/coronavirus-masks-how-safely-go-outside-during-stay-home-order/2970072001/

 

Medium

Belgian-Dutch Study: Why in times of COVID-19 you should not walk/run/bike close behind each other.

https://medium.com/@jurgenthoelen/belgian-dutch-study-why-in-times-of-covid-19-you-can-not-walk-run-bike-close-to-each-other-a5df19c77d08

 

Washington Post

Hundreds of young Americans have now been killed by the coronavirus, data shows

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/04/08/young-people-coronavirus-deaths/

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

