NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.19.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

COVID Photos: Courage & Compassion, from Dorchester to the North Shore

Send news tips to [email protected]

APRIL 19, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 38,077

Even on weekends!

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

A Broad Array of News! Read on:

ACCESSIBLE RAPID RESPONSE TESTING ROLLED OUT IN COMMUNITIES OF COLOR

STATE WIRE: PUBLIC BANKING ADVOCATES SEEK FOOTHOLD IN COVID-19 ECONOMY

HUB SERVICE SELLS, DELIVERS GARDENS TO ASPIRING PANDEMIC GREENTHUMBS

GUEST OPINION: MASS SHOULD ELIMINATE CASH BAIL DURING THE PANDEMIC

JUDGE RULES CLOSURE OF DISPENSARIES CONSTITUTIONAL BUT GIVES HOPE

STATUS REPORT: BOSTON FILM UPDATES, 4/17/20

BOSTON STAGE ACTORS FACE SETBACKS BUT FIND INSPIRATION DURING PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/boston-stage-actors-face-setbacks-but-find-inspiration-during-pandemic/

I’M A 25-YEAR-OLD ESSENTIAL WORKER AT HARVARD. HERE’S WHAT IT’S LIKE.

PANDEMIC FISH TALES FROM THE BAY STATE’S SINKING SEAFOOD INDUSTRY

COVID PHOTOS: COURAGE & COMPASSION, FROM DORCHESTER TO THE NORTH SHORE

Curated Coronavirus Links

CNN

Small business loan funds are tapped out: Here’s what owners need to know now

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/16/success/small-businesses-ppp-loans-tapped-out/index.html

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.