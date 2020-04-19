DigBoston

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.19.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Written by Filed Under: COVID, NEWS+OPINIONS

PANDEMIC

 

COVID Photos: Courage & Compassion, from Dorchester to the North Shore

Send news tips to [email protected]

APRIL 19, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 38,077

Even on weekends!

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

A Broad Array of News! Read on:

ACCESSIBLE RAPID RESPONSE TESTING ROLLED OUT IN COMMUNITIES OF COLOR

https://digboston.com/accessible-rapid-response-testing-rolled-out-in-communities-of-color/

STATE WIRE: PUBLIC BANKING ADVOCATES SEEK FOOTHOLD IN COVID-19 ECONOMY

https://digboston.com/state-wire-public-banking-advocates-seek-foothold-in-covid-19-economy/

HUB SERVICE SELLS, DELIVERS GARDENS TO ASPIRING PANDEMIC GREENTHUMBS

https://digboston.com/hub-service-sells-delivers-gardens-to-aspiring-pandemic-greenthumbs/

GUEST OPINION: MASS SHOULD ELIMINATE CASH BAIL DURING THE PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/guest-opinion-mass-should-eliminate-cash-bail-during-the-pandemic/

JUDGE RULES CLOSURE OF DISPENSARIES CONSTITUTIONAL BUT GIVES HOPE

https://digboston.com/judge-rules-closure-of-dispensaries-constitutional-but-gives-hope/

STATUS REPORT: BOSTON FILM UPDATES, 4/17/20

https://digboston.com/status-report-boston-film-updates-4-17-20/

BOSTON STAGE ACTORS FACE SETBACKS BUT FIND INSPIRATION DURING PANDEMIC
https://digboston.com/boston-stage-actors-face-setbacks-but-find-inspiration-during-pandemic/

I’M A 25-YEAR-OLD ESSENTIAL WORKER AT HARVARD. HERE’S WHAT IT’S LIKE.

https://digboston.com/im-a-25-year-old-essential-worker-at-harvard-heres-what-its-like/

PANDEMIC FISH TALES FROM THE BAY STATE’S SINKING SEAFOOD INDUSTRY

https://digboston.com/pandemic-fish-tales-from-the-bay-states-sinking-seafood-industry/

COVID PHOTOS: COURAGE & COMPASSION, FROM DORCHESTER TO THE NORTH SHORE

https://digboston.com/covid-photos-courage-compassion-from-dorchester-to-the-north-shore/

Curated Coronavirus Links

 

CNN

Small business loan funds are tapped out: Here’s what owners need to know now

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/16/success/small-businesses-ppp-loans-tapped-out/index.html

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

