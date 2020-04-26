DigBoston

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.26.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Can I go to a public market during a pandemic? How does that work?

APRIL 26, 2020

 

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 54,938

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

More news than you were expecting this weekend! Read on:

 

CRAFT CANNABIS ISN’T JUST THRIVING DURING COVID-19. IT’S ADAPTING.

https://digboston.com/craft-cannabis-isnt-just-thriving-during-covid-19-its-adapting/

CAN I GO TO A PUBLIC MARKET DURING A PANDEMIC? HOW DOES THAT WORK?

https://digboston.com/can-i-go-to-a-public-market-during-a-pandemic-how-does-that-work/

SILVER DINING PLAYBOOK: CREATIVE COLLABORATIONS SUPPORT KITCHEN STAFF

https://digboston.com/silver-dining-playbook-creative-collaborations-support-kitchen-staff/

MASS CRAFT DISTILLERS PETITION FOR “FIGHTING CHANCE” IN COVID ECONOMY

https://digboston.com/mass-craft-distillers-petition-for-fighting-chance-in-covid-economy/

LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PARTS 4-5)

https://digboston.com/lunchtime-comix-covid-19-special-the-new-normal-parts-4-5/

WHAT WILL BECOME OF INDEPENDENT RESTAURANTS IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD?

https://digboston.com/what-will-become-of-independent-restaurants-in-a-post-pandemic-world/

IN PANDEMIC, “EVERY TOOL” AVAILABLE NOT ENOUGH FOR IMMIGRANT ADVOCATES
https://digboston.com/in-pandemic-every-tool-available-not-enough-for-immigrant-advocates/

HAND WASHING DEPT.: DOES THE PANDEMIC HAVE ME MASTURBATING TOO MUCH?

https://digboston.com/hand-washing-dept-does-the-pandemic-have-me-masturbating-too-much/

WHO GOT CARES ACT LOANS AND HOW MUCH, PLUS UPDATE ON THE LATEST FUNDS

https://digboston.com/who-got-cares-act-loans-and-how-much-plus-update-on-the-latest-funds/

BOSTON-BASED ARTISTS ARE STRUGGLING TO WORK
https://digboston.com/boston-based-artists-are-struggling-to-work/

Curated Coronavirus Links

 

New York Magazine

We Still Don’t Know How the Coronavirus Is Killing Us

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/04/we-still-dont-know-how-the-coronavirus-is-killing-us.html

NPR

‘No Evidence’ Yet That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Are Immune, WHO Says

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/25/844939777/no-evidence-that-recovered-covid-19-patients-are-immune-who-says

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

