NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.29.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Written by Filed Under: COVID, NEWS+OPINIONS

 

Landlords can’t evict during pandemic, but a bunch of them tried

APRIL 29, 2020

 

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 60,265

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

Housing, small business, and more! Read on:

BREAKING DOWN THE MASSACHUSETTS EVICTION AND FORECLOSURE MORATORIUM

https://digboston.com/breaking-down-the-massachusetts-eviction-and-foreclosure-moratorium/

IN BOSTON, A REOPENED HOSPITAL BUILDING HOUSES INFECTED AND VULNERABLE

https://digboston.com/in-boston-a-reopened-hospital-building-houses-infected-and-vulnerable/

CARES ACT GRANTS AVAILABLE FOR HUMANITIES ORGANIZATIONS

https://digboston.com/cares-act-grants-available-for-humanities-organizations/

ATTN.: ARTISTS, FREELANCE JOURNALISTS, SERVERS, AND CHELSEA RESIDENTS

https://digboston.com/attn-artists-freelance-journalists-servers-and-chelsea-residents/

LANDLORDS CAN’T EVICT DURING PANDEMIC, BUT A BUNCH OF THEM TRIED

https://digboston.com/landlords-cant-evict-during-pandemic-but-a-bunch-of-them-tried/

WITH COVID-19, WE’RE LOSING THE SAME POPULATION THE AIDS PANDEMIC TOOK

https://digboston.com/with-covid-19-were-losing-the-same-population-the-aids-pandemic-took/

WHERE DOES CARES ACT MONEY COME FROM? AND HOW DO BANKS MAKE DECISIONS?
https://digboston.com/where-does-cares-act-money-come-from-and-how-do-banks-make-decisions/

RECLOSE AMERICA: DON’T FOLLOW FASCISTS IN THE SERVICE OF WALL ST TO YOUR GRAVES

https://digboston.com/reclose-america-dont-follow-fascists-in-the-service-of-wall-st-to-your-graves/

COVID-19 STREAMS: CAPE LOVE, DANCE PARTIES & A FOLK LEGEND’S BIRTHDAY

https://digboston.com/covid-19-streams-cape-love-dance-parties-a-folk-legends-birthday/

Curated Coronavirus Links

 

Science News

Remdesivir is the first drug found to block the coronavirus

https://www.sciencenews.org/article/covid-19-coronavirus-remdesivir-first-drug-recovery-treatment

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

