NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 5.16.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Written by Filed Under: COVID, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS, Update

Introducing InDIGnation: DigBoston’s new public affairs show!

May 16, 2020

 

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 84,933

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

Action packed week! Read on:

PANDEMIC SCHEDULING: LARGE EVENTS CANCELLED FOR AT LEAST 4 MORE MONTHS

https://digboston.com/pandemic-scheduling-large-events-cancelled-for-at-least-4-more-months/

LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PARTS 6-7)

https://digboston.com/lunchtime-comix-covid-19-special-the-new-normal-parts-6-7/

WITH PANDEMIC DISTRACTION, TRUMP GUTS TITLE IX. ADVOCATES URGE LAWMAKERS TO ACT.

https://digboston.com/with-pandemic-distraction-trump-guts-title-ix-advocates-urge-lawmakers-to-act/

REMOTE SPOTS AROUND MASS FOR WHEN YOU NEED TO GTFO DURING A PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/remote-spots-around-mass-for-when-you-need-to-gtfo-during-a-pandemic/

MASS REPUBLICAN ASSEMBLY CONDEMNS 1ST AMENDMENT, PRAISES 2ND IN REOPEN MESSAGING

https://digboston.com/mass-republican-assembly-condemns-1st-amendment-praises-2nd-in-reopen-messaging/

EDITORIAL: MAJOR NEWSPAPERS SHOULD GIVE BACK FACEBOOK GRANTS

https://digboston.com/editorial-major-newspapers-should-give-back-facebook-grants/

“I TALKED TO OTHER COMICS. A LOT OF US DON’T REALLY MISS STANDUP.”

https://digboston.com/i-talked-to-other-comics-a-lot-of-us-dont-really-miss-standup/

PHOTOS: CHELSEA MOM SEES NEWBORN FOR FIRST TIME AFTER 44 DAYS IN QUARANTINE

https://digboston.com/photos-chelsea-mom-sees-newborn-for-first-time-after-44-days-in-quarantine/

PANDEMIC HEADLINES FROM ALTERNATIVE MEDIA ACROSS THE US: MAY 13 EDITION

https://digboston.com/pandemic-headlines-from-alternative-media-across-the-us-may-13-edition/

OPEN LETTER TO UMASS PRESIDENT MEEHAN FROM UNIVERSITY UNIONS
https://digboston.com/open-letter-to-umass-president-meehan-from-university-unions/

POTYLO’S VIDEOS ABOUT WHOLE FOODS PANDEMIC EMPLOYMENT GOT HIM FIRED

https://digboston.com/potylos-videos-about-whole-foods-pandemic-employment-got-him-fired/

COVID-19 STREAMS: SUNDAY COVERS, A MESSAGE TO HATERS & MUCH MORE

https://digboston.com/covid-19-streams-sunday-covers-a-message-to-haters-much-more/

TONE AND CONSEQUENCES OF REOPEN DEBATE ESCALATE ON CAPE COD

https://digboston.com/tone-and-consequences-of-reopen-debate-escalate-on-cape-cod/

PLEA TO OPEN RESTAURANTS NEXT WEEK FUELED BY STUPIDITY AND DESPERATION

https://digboston.com/plea-to-open-restaurants-next-week-fueled-by-stupidity-and-desperation/

HOW TO SURVEIL PANDEMIC FOOT AND CAR TRAFFIC FROM YOUR HOME COMPUTER

https://digboston.com/how-to-surveil-pandemic-foot-and-car-traffic-from-your-home-computer/

INTRODUCING INDIGNATION: DIGBOSTON’S NEW PUBLIC AFFAIRS SHOW!

https://digboston.com/introducing-indignation-digbostons-new-public-affairs-show/

Curated Coronavirus Links

 

Science

T cells found in COVID-19 patients ‘bode well’ for long-term immunity

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/05/t-cells-found-covid-19-patients-bode-well-long-term-immunity

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

