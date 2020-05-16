NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 5.16.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Introducing InDIGnation: DigBoston’s new public affairs show!
May 16, 2020
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 84,933
PANDEMIC SCHEDULING: LARGE EVENTS CANCELLED FOR AT LEAST 4 MORE MONTHS
LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PARTS 6-7)
WITH PANDEMIC DISTRACTION, TRUMP GUTS TITLE IX. ADVOCATES URGE LAWMAKERS TO ACT.
REMOTE SPOTS AROUND MASS FOR WHEN YOU NEED TO GTFO DURING A PANDEMIC
MASS REPUBLICAN ASSEMBLY CONDEMNS 1ST AMENDMENT, PRAISES 2ND IN REOPEN MESSAGING
EDITORIAL: MAJOR NEWSPAPERS SHOULD GIVE BACK FACEBOOK GRANTS
“I TALKED TO OTHER COMICS. A LOT OF US DON’T REALLY MISS STANDUP.”
PHOTOS: CHELSEA MOM SEES NEWBORN FOR FIRST TIME AFTER 44 DAYS IN QUARANTINE
PANDEMIC HEADLINES FROM ALTERNATIVE MEDIA ACROSS THE US: MAY 13 EDITION
OPEN LETTER TO UMASS PRESIDENT MEEHAN FROM UNIVERSITY UNIONS
POTYLO’S VIDEOS ABOUT WHOLE FOODS PANDEMIC EMPLOYMENT GOT HIM FIRED
COVID-19 STREAMS: SUNDAY COVERS, A MESSAGE TO HATERS & MUCH MORE
TONE AND CONSEQUENCES OF REOPEN DEBATE ESCALATE ON CAPE COD
PLEA TO OPEN RESTAURANTS NEXT WEEK FUELED BY STUPIDITY AND DESPERATION
HOW TO SURVEIL PANDEMIC FOOT AND CAR TRAFFIC FROM YOUR HOME COMPUTER
INTRODUCING INDIGNATION: DIGBOSTON’S NEW PUBLIC AFFAIRS SHOW!
Curated Coronavirus Links
Science
T cells found in COVID-19 patients ‘bode well’ for long-term immunity
