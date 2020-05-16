NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 5.16.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Introducing InDIGnation: DigBoston’s new public affairs show!

May 16, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 84,933

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

PANDEMIC SCHEDULING: LARGE EVENTS CANCELLED FOR AT LEAST 4 MORE MONTHS

LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PARTS 6-7)

WITH PANDEMIC DISTRACTION, TRUMP GUTS TITLE IX. ADVOCATES URGE LAWMAKERS TO ACT.

REMOTE SPOTS AROUND MASS FOR WHEN YOU NEED TO GTFO DURING A PANDEMIC

MASS REPUBLICAN ASSEMBLY CONDEMNS 1ST AMENDMENT, PRAISES 2ND IN REOPEN MESSAGING

EDITORIAL: MAJOR NEWSPAPERS SHOULD GIVE BACK FACEBOOK GRANTS

“I TALKED TO OTHER COMICS. A LOT OF US DON’T REALLY MISS STANDUP.”

PHOTOS: CHELSEA MOM SEES NEWBORN FOR FIRST TIME AFTER 44 DAYS IN QUARANTINE

PANDEMIC HEADLINES FROM ALTERNATIVE MEDIA ACROSS THE US: MAY 13 EDITION

OPEN LETTER TO UMASS PRESIDENT MEEHAN FROM UNIVERSITY UNIONS

POTYLO’S VIDEOS ABOUT WHOLE FOODS PANDEMIC EMPLOYMENT GOT HIM FIRED

COVID-19 STREAMS: SUNDAY COVERS, A MESSAGE TO HATERS & MUCH MORE

TONE AND CONSEQUENCES OF REOPEN DEBATE ESCALATE ON CAPE COD

PLEA TO OPEN RESTAURANTS NEXT WEEK FUELED BY STUPIDITY AND DESPERATION

HOW TO SURVEIL PANDEMIC FOOT AND CAR TRAFFIC FROM YOUR HOME COMPUTER

Curated Coronavirus Links

Science

T cells found in COVID-19 patients ‘bode well’ for long-term immunity

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/05/t-cells-found-covid-19-patients-bode-well-long-term-immunity

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.