NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 5.30.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Asian American restaurant workers face unemployment, racism

Send news tips to [email protected]

May 30, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 96,301

THIS IS THE TIME!

DONATE TO DIG BOSTON TODAY!

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

Wear Your Masks, You Mugs! Read on:

RESTAURANTS AREN’T OPENING QUICKLY ENOUGH. THEY’RE ALSO OPENING TOO QUICKLY.

https://digboston.com/restaurants-arent-opening-quickly-enough-theyre-also-opening-too-quickly/

LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PARTS 8-9)

https://digboston.com/lunchtime-comix-covid-19-special-the-new-normal-parts-8-9/

STATE WIRE: SUPPORT GROWS FOR ‘HUMAN CHALLENGE’ TRIALS FOR COVID-19 CURE

https://digboston.com/state-wire-support-grows-for-human-challenge-trials-for-covid-19-cure/

VAMPIRE PROPERTY: CAPITAL AND THE LIVING DEAD

https://digboston.com/vampire-property-capital-and-the-living-dead/

GUEST OPINION: GET US OFF THE TOP OF COUNTRY’S ASTHMA DEATH LIST

https://digboston.com/guest-opinion-get-us-off-the-top-of-countrys-asthma-death-list/

ARLINGTON SCHOOL COMMITTEE MEMBER RESPONDS TO CRITICAL GUEST OPINION

https://digboston.com/arlington-school-committee-member-responds-to-critical-guest-opinion/

COLLEGE SENIORS STUCK IN LIMBO AS HIRING SLOWS AND JOBS DISAPPEAR

https://digboston.com/college-seniors-stuck-in-limbo-as-hiring-slows-and-jobs-disappear/

SOMERVILLE OLYMPIC BOXING HOPEFUL STILL AIMS FOR GOLD THROUGH PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/somerville-olympic-boxing-hopeful-still-aims-for-gold-through-pandemic/

IN SEARCH OF THE MOST FUN YOU CAN HAVE WITH YOUR MASK ON THIS SUMMER

https://digboston.com/in-search-of-the-most-fun-you-can-have-with-your-mask-on-this-summer/

BAKER’S RESTRICTIONS ON WORSHIP LAX COMPARED TO INITIAL CDC GUIDELINES

https://digboston.com/bakers-restrictions-on-worship-lax-compared-to-initial-cdc-guidelines/

CAMBRIDGE ER DOC’S GRAPHIC NOVEL STRANGELY FORESHADOWED COVID-19 CRISIS

https://digboston.com/cambridge-er-docs-graphic-novel-strangely-foreshadowed-covid-19-crisis/

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE PASS US ANOTHER BOTTLE OF BUDWEISER HAND SANITIZER?

https://digboston.com/can-someone-please-pass-us-another-bottle-of-budweiser-hand-sanitizer/

NEIGHBORHOOD MEDIA SCHOOL ANNOUNCES FIRST FREE CLASSES

https://digboston.com/neighborhood-media-school-announces-first-free-classes/

PANDEMIC PORTRAITS: A BOSTON PHOTOG’S PICS OF FRIENDS IN ISOLATION

https://digboston.com/pandemic-portraits-a-boston-photogs-pics-of-friends-in-isolation/

STATE WIRE: MASS UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS TARGETED IN INTERNATIONAL SCAM

https://digboston.com/state-wire-mass-unemployment-benefits-targeted-in-international-scam/

ASIAN AMERICAN RESTAURANT WORKERS FACE UNEMPLOYMENT, RACISM, REOPENING CONCERNS

https://digboston.com/asian-american-restaurant-workers-face-unemployment-racism-reopening-concerns/

CHECK OUT EPISODE 2 OF DIGBOSTON’S NEW PUBLIC AFFAIRS SHOW, INDIGNATION!

https://digboston.com/check-out-episode-2-of-digbostons-new-public-affairs-show-indignation/

COVID-19 STREAMS: DROPKICK MURPHYS, MONTBLEAU & A LEGENDARY VENUE GOES VIRTUAL

https://digboston.com/covid-19-streams-dropkick-murphys-montbleau-a-legendary-venue-goes-virtual/

PANDEMIC RATS ROAM GREATER BOSTON; CITY: “WE’LL GET IT UNDER CONTROL”

https://digboston.com/pandemic-rats-roam-greater-boston-city-well-get-it-under-control/

PHOTOS: BOSTON PROTESTS IN RESPONSE TO KILLING OF GEORGE FLOYD & ALL POLICE BRUTALITY

https://digboston.com/photos-boston-protests-in-response-to-killing-of-george-floyd-all-police-brutality/

GOING ONLINE: NO REPLACEMENT FOR INTERACTION IN REAL TIME

https://digboston.com/going-online-no-replacement-for-interaction-in-real-time/

Curated Coronavirus Links

New York magazine

Why Our Economy May Be Headed for a Decade of Depression

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/05/why-the-economy-is-headed-for-a-post-coronavirus-depression-nouriel-roubini.html

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/