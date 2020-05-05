DigBoston

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 5.5.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Written by Filed Under: COVID, NEWS+OPINIONS, Update

PANDEMIC

 

May 5, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 70,271

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis
Super mega update!! Read on:

THE COUNCILOR WHO RESPONDED TO HATE WITH HOPE AND HELPED THROUGH THE PANDEMIC
https://digboston.com/the-councilor-who-responded-to-hate-with-hope-and-helped-through-the-pandemic/

SILVER DINING PLAYBOOK: #PROJECTPAULIE DELIVERS PASTA & BEER TO HOSPITALITY WORKERS
https://digboston.com/silver-dining-playbook-projectpaulie-delivers-pasta-beer-to-hospitality-workers/

COVID PHOTOS: RESTAURANTS DELIVER FOR HEALTHCARE & SERVICE WORKERS
https://digboston.com/covid-photos-restaurants-deliver-for-healthcare-service-workers/

WHEN SOCIAL DISTANCING AND SOCIAL MEDIA HELP ARTISTS EXPAND THEIR REACH
https://digboston.com/when-social-distancing-and-social-media-help-artists-expand-their-reach/

COVID-19 HEADLINES FROM ALTERNATIVE MEDIA ACROSS THE US: MAY 1 EDITION
https://digboston.com/covid-19-headlines-from-alternative-media-across-the-us-may-1-edition/

“END SANCTIONS, SAVE LIVES”: MAY DAY CARAVAN ROLLS PAST STATE HOUSE
https://digboston.com/end-sanctions-save-lives-may-day-caravan-rolls-past-state-house/

COURTSHIP AND CORONAVIRUS: HAS ROMANCE RETURNED TO RELATIONSHIPS?
https://digboston.com/courtship-and-coronavirus-has-romance-returned-to-relationships/

GREAT SCOTT LANDLORDS OWN MORE THAN JUST 1222 COMM AVE
https://digboston.com/landlords-who-wont-renew-great-scotts-lease-own-more-than-just-1222-comm-ave/

BOTTLED COCKTAILS, CLASSES: DISTILLERS CHART NEW PATHS DURING PANDEMIC
https://digboston.com/bottled-cocktails-classes-distillers-chart-new-paths-during-pandemic/

BOOKSMITH GOES VIRTUAL, NOW HAS EVENT ATTENDEES FROM OTHER CONTINENTS
https://digboston.com/booksmith-goes-virtual-now-has-event-attendees-from-other-continents/

CANNABIS GROWER THE FIRST IN HIS PRISON TO TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
https://digboston.com/cannabis-grower-the-first-in-his-prison-to-test-positive-for-covid-19/

WITH RESTAURANTS CLOSED, HOSPITALITY WORKERS COOK FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
https://digboston.com/with-restaurants-closed-hospitality-workers-cook-for-first-responders/

THE GOV THINKS THIS IS AN ESSENTIAL WORKSITE. ACTIVISTS DISAGREE.
https://digboston.com/the-gov-thinks-this-is-an-essential-worksite-activists-disagree/

UNIQUE CANNABIS DISPENSARY SEARCHES FOR SUNLIGHT THROUGH PANDEMIC
https://digboston.com/unique-cannabis-dispensary-searches-for-sunlight-through-pandemic/

Curated Coronavirus Links

The Guardian
Robert Reich: Donald Trump’s four-step plan to reopen the US economy – and why it will be lethal
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/may/03/donald-trump-reopen-us-economy-lethal-robert-reich

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.
GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

