NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 5.5.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

May 5, 2020
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 70,271
The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis
Super mega update!! Read on:
THE COUNCILOR WHO RESPONDED TO HATE WITH HOPE AND HELPED THROUGH THE PANDEMIC
https://digboston.com/the-councilor-who-responded-to-hate-with-hope-and-helped-through-the-pandemic/
SILVER DINING PLAYBOOK: #PROJECTPAULIE DELIVERS PASTA & BEER TO HOSPITALITY WORKERS
https://digboston.com/silver-dining-playbook-projectpaulie-delivers-pasta-beer-to-hospitality-workers/
COVID PHOTOS: RESTAURANTS DELIVER FOR HEALTHCARE & SERVICE WORKERS
https://digboston.com/covid-photos-restaurants-deliver-for-healthcare-service-workers/
WHEN SOCIAL DISTANCING AND SOCIAL MEDIA HELP ARTISTS EXPAND THEIR REACH
https://digboston.com/when-social-distancing-and-social-media-help-artists-expand-their-reach/
COVID-19 HEADLINES FROM ALTERNATIVE MEDIA ACROSS THE US: MAY 1 EDITION
https://digboston.com/covid-19-headlines-from-alternative-media-across-the-us-may-1-edition/
“END SANCTIONS, SAVE LIVES”: MAY DAY CARAVAN ROLLS PAST STATE HOUSE
https://digboston.com/end-sanctions-save-lives-may-day-caravan-rolls-past-state-house/
COURTSHIP AND CORONAVIRUS: HAS ROMANCE RETURNED TO RELATIONSHIPS?
https://digboston.com/courtship-and-coronavirus-has-romance-returned-to-relationships/
GREAT SCOTT LANDLORDS OWN MORE THAN JUST 1222 COMM AVE
https://digboston.com/landlords-who-wont-renew-great-scotts-lease-own-more-than-just-1222-comm-ave/
BOTTLED COCKTAILS, CLASSES: DISTILLERS CHART NEW PATHS DURING PANDEMIC
https://digboston.com/bottled-cocktails-classes-distillers-chart-new-paths-during-pandemic/
BOOKSMITH GOES VIRTUAL, NOW HAS EVENT ATTENDEES FROM OTHER CONTINENTS
https://digboston.com/booksmith-goes-virtual-now-has-event-attendees-from-other-continents/
CANNABIS GROWER THE FIRST IN HIS PRISON TO TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
https://digboston.com/cannabis-grower-the-first-in-his-prison-to-test-positive-for-covid-19/
WITH RESTAURANTS CLOSED, HOSPITALITY WORKERS COOK FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
https://digboston.com/with-restaurants-closed-hospitality-workers-cook-for-first-responders/
THE GOV THINKS THIS IS AN ESSENTIAL WORKSITE. ACTIVISTS DISAGREE.
https://digboston.com/the-gov-thinks-this-is-an-essential-worksite-activists-disagree/
UNIQUE CANNABIS DISPENSARY SEARCHES FOR SUNLIGHT THROUGH PANDEMIC
https://digboston.com/unique-cannabis-dispensary-searches-for-sunlight-through-pandemic/
Curated Coronavirus Links
The Guardian
Robert Reich: Donald Trump’s four-step plan to reopen the US economy – and why it will be lethal
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/may/03/donald-trump-reopen-us-economy-lethal-robert-reich