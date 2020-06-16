NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 6.13.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Three years of DigBoston, five of BINJ

June 13, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 105,395

WE NEED A BIGGER STAFF! [We're actually posting this on June 16, 2020.]

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

PHOTOS & RECAP: PEOPLE IN BROOKLINE UNITE AGAINST RACISM

https://digboston.com/photos-recap-people-in-brookline-unite-against-racism/

LUNCHTIME COMIX COVID-19 SPECIAL: THE NEW NORMAL (PARTS 10-11)

https://digboston.com/lunchtime-comix-covid-19-special-the-new-normal-parts-10-11/

PHOTOS & RECAP: CAMBRIDGE MARCHES FOR BLACK LIVES, TRUMP DEFEAT

https://digboston.com/pics-recap-cambridge-marches-for-black-lives-trump-defeat/

PHOTOS & RECAP: MULTIPLE ORGANIZATIONS UNITE “AGAINST RACIST POLICE TERROR”

https://digboston.com/photos-recap-multiple-organizations-unite-against-racist-police-terror/

PHOTOS & RECAP: FAITH LEADERS MARCH TO BAKER’S HOUSE IN SWAMPSCOTT

https://digboston.com/photos-recap-faith-leaders-march-to-bakers-house-in-swampscott/

MASS ADVANCES BILL THAT WOULD GIVE PEOPLE MORE OPTIONS FOR DYING

https://digboston.com/mass-advances-bill-that-would-give-people-more-options-for-dying/

FOOD FIGHT: SUPPLY DOWN, DEMAND AND TENSIONS UP FOR RESCUE ORGS

https://digboston.com/food-fight-supply-down-demand-and-tensions-up-for-rescue-orgs/

BOSTON USED FACE RECOGNITION BEFORE. DESPITE POTENTIAL BAN, IT LIKELY WILL AGAIN.

https://digboston.com/boston-used-face-recognition-before-despite-potential-ban-it-likely-will-again/

YOUTH ORGANIZERS EXPERIENCE TEAR GAS, SOLIDARITY ON FRONT LINES OF PROTESTS

https://digboston.com/youth-organizers-experience-tear-gas-solidarity-on-front-lines-of-protests/

COVID-19 STREAMS: HIPSTORY, A BEAUTIFUL MURDERER, AND PUNKS HELPING DIVES

https://digboston.com/covid-19-streams-hipstory-a-beautiful-murderer-and-punks-helping-dives/

REOPENING NOTES: PILSNERS AND PARTITIONS AT CAMBRIDGE BREWING CO.

https://digboston.com/reopening-notes-pilsners-and-partitions-at-cambridge-brewing-co/

PHOTOS & RECAP: F.T.P. DEMONSTRATORS MAKE THREE DEMANDS OF POLICE

https://digboston.com/photos-recap-f-t-p-demonstrators-make-three-demands-of-police/

PHOTOS & RECAP: “GET OFF OUR NECKS!” CARAVAN ROLLS FROM SALEM TO LYNN

https://digboston.com/photos-recap-get-off-our-necks-caravan-rolls-from-salem-to-lynn/

BEHOLD THE BEHEADED: BOSTONIANS GIVE COLUMBUS SEND-OFF HE DESERVES

https://digboston.com/behold-the-beheaded-bostonians-give-columbus-send-off-he-deserves/

EDITORIAL: THREE YEARS OF DIGBOSTON, FIVE OF BINJ

https://digboston.com/editorial-three-years-of-digboston-five-of-binj/

CAMBRIDGE POLS, POLICE COMMISSIONER MELT DOWN OVER BLM DEBATE

https://digboston.com/cambridge-pols-police-commissioner-melt-down-over-blm-debate/

FILM REVIEW: “THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND”

https://digboston.com/film-review-the-king-of-staten-island/

Curated Coronavirus Links

Fortune

New research shows how face masks can stop second and third coronavirus waves

https://fortune.com/2020/06/11/coronavirus-second-wave-face-masks/

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/