DigBoston

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 6.6.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Written by Filed Under: COVID, News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS, Update

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC UPDATE BANNER 1

 

Police are at war with the public and politicians won’t stop them

Send news tips to [email protected]

June 6, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 99,301

THE MORE YOU GIVE, THE MORE WE COVER!

DONATE TO DIG BOSTON TODAY!

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

#BlackLivesMatter! Read on:

PHOTOS: CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR GEORGE FLOYD ON JFK PLAZA IN LOWELL

https://digboston.com/photos-candlelight-vigil-for-george-floyd-on-jfk-plaza-in-lowell/

PHOTOS + RECAP: PEACEFUL PROTESTS TURN UGLY AS COPS SPRAY GAS & LOOTERS SMASH

https://digboston.com/photos-recap-peaceful-protests-turn-ugly-as-cops-spray-gas-looters-smash/

THE PHOTOS YOU’VE BEEN LOOKING FOR FROM SUNDAY’S PEACEFUL MARCH IN BOSTON

https://digboston.com/the-photos-youve-been-looking-for-from-sundays-peaceful-march-in-boston/

COVID-19 AND THEATER EDUCATION

https://digboston.com/covid-19-and-theater-education/

HEAVY HITTERS FESTIVAL WILL SHOW US WHAT IS POSSIBLE WITH STREAMING

https://digboston.com/heavy-hitters-festival-will-show-us-what-is-possible-with-streaming/

DISPATCH FROM THE CLERGY MARCH PRECEDING SUNDAY’S MAJOR BOSTON PROTEST

https://digboston.com/dispatch-from-the-clergy-march-preceding-sundays-major-boston-protest/

MIT’S COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER HAS HIS OWN CIVILIAN DEATH TOLL

https://digboston.com/mits-commencement-speaker-has-his-own-civilian-death-toll/

THE ARTIST HELPING BOSTON BUSINESSES COMMUNICATE THROUGH THE PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/the-artist-helping-boston-businesses-communicate-through-the-pandemic/

POLICE ARE AT WAR WITH THE PUBLIC AND POLITICIANS WON’T STOP THEM
https://digboston.com/police-are-at-war-with-the-public-and-politicians-wont-stop-them/

HERE COME THE RESTAURANT CLOSINGS. THEY’RE ALMOST ALL BIG-NAME SPOTS.

https://digboston.com/here-come-the-restaurant-closings-theyre-almost-all-big-name-spots/

PHOTO RECAP: BOSTON’S MASSIVE “NOT ONE MORE” RALLY IN FRANKLIN PARK

https://digboston.com/photo-recap-bostons-massive-not-one-more-rally-in-franklin-park/

HUB PROTESTS CONTINUE, THIS TIME WITH A MASS DIE-IN ON BOSTON COMMON

https://digboston.com/hub-protests-continue-this-time-with-a-mass-die-in-on-boston-common/

“STOP RACISM, NOT MY HEART.” THE SIGNS OF WEDNESDAY’S RALLY AGAINST POLICE VIOLENCE.

https://digboston.com/stop-racism-not-my-heart-the-signs-of-wednesdays-rally-against-police-violence/

EDITORIAL: WE STAND FOR DEMOCRACY

https://digboston.com/editorial-we-stand-for-democracy/

COVID-19 STREAMS: MUSIC FOR CHELSEA AND YOUR BIG VIRTUAL WEEKEND

https://digboston.com/covid-19-streams-music-for-chelsea-and-your-big-virtual-weekend/

DO AREA COLLEGE STUDENTS HAVE INPUT IN UNIVERSITY REOPENING PLANS?

https://digboston.com/do-area-college-students-have-input-in-university-reopening-plans/

REPUBLICANS GET MAULED IN SPECIAL ELECTIONS ACROSS MASSACHUSETTS

https://digboston.com/republicans-get-mauled-in-special-elections-across-massachusetts/

PHOTO RECAP: NEWTON “LINE UP FOR BLACK LIVES” RALLY DRAWS HUNDREDS

https://digboston.com/photo-recap-newton-line-up-for-black-lives-rally-draws-hundreds/

HOOP TUBE: TRANSFORMING PUBLIC SPACES DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/hoop-tube-transforming-public-spaces-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic/

PHOTO RECAP: “JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR” VIGIL IN NUBIAN SQUARE

https://digboston.com/photo-recap-justice-for-breonna-taylor-vigil-in-nubian-square/

SILVER DINING PLAYBOOK: PODCASTS HELPING HOSPITALITY WORKERS THROUGH COVID-19

https://digboston.com/silver-dining-playbook-podcasts-helping-hospitality-workers-through-covid-19/

Curated Coronavirus Links

 

New Republic

No More Cop Unions

https://newrepublic.com/article/157918/no-cop-unions

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

Dig Staff means this article was a collaborative effort. Teamwork, as we like to call it.

More from author

Filed Under: COVID, News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS, Update Tagged With: , , , , , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC UPDATE BANNER 1

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 6.6.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Breonna Taylor Vigil

PHOTO RECAP: “JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR” VIGIL IN NUBIAN SQUARE

Newton Black Lives rally

PHOTO RECAP: NEWTON “LINE UP FOR BLACK LIVES” RALLY DRAWS HUNDREDS

Susan Moran

REPUBLICANS GET MAULED IN SPECIAL ELECTIONS ACROSS MASSACHUSETTS

DO AREA COLLEGE STUDENTS HAVE INPUT IN UNIVERSITY REOPENING PLANS?

DO AREA COLLEGE STUDENTS HAVE INPUT IN UNIVERSITY REOPENING PLANS?

census Massachusetts

STATE WIRE: MASS IS 20TH IN NATION ON RATE OF RESPONSE TO CENSUS