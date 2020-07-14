NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 7.14.20 DIGBOSTON WEEKLY UPDATE

DigBoston

Doctor describes triumphs, terror of COVID struggle in Chelsea


July 14, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 112,130

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

Coronavirus round two?! Read on:

CONTEST: PICK THE NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM!

https://digboston.com/contest-pick-the-new-national-anthem/

YOU CAN FINALLY GET THE DIG DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS

https://digboston.com/you-can-finally-get-the-dig-delivered-to-your-home-or-business/

PHOTOS & RECAP: “SAY HER NAME” MARCH FROM NUBIAN SQUARE TO BOSTON COMMON

https://digboston.com/photos-recap-say-her-name-march-from-nubian-square-to-boston-common/

MORE PROTEST AND POLICE REFORM HEADLINES FROM ALTERNATIVE OUTLETS ACROSS THE US

https://digboston.com/more-protest-and-police-reform-headlines-from-alternative-outlets-across-the-us/

QUARANTINED AROUND THE WORLD, BERKLEE PLAYERS ELEVATE SOCIAL CHANGE SONG CONTEST

https://digboston.com/quarantined-around-the-world-berklee-players-elevate-social-change-song-contest/

VIDEO: #BLACKLIVESMATTER BOSTON MARCHES TO #SAYHERNAME

https://digboston.com/video-blacklivesmatter-boston-marches-to-sayhername/

DOCTOR DESCRIBES TRIUMPHS, TERROR OF COVID STRUGGLE IN CHELSEA

https://digboston.com/doctor-describes-triumphs-terror-of-covid-struggle-in-chelsea/

FORCED BIPARTISANSHIP JEOPARDIZES BILLS TO HELP YOUNG PEOPLE

https://digboston.com/forced-bipartisanship-jeopardizes-bills-to-help-young-people/

GUEST OPINION: #CANCELRENT. FOR STARTERS.
https://digboston.com/guest-opinion-cancelrent-for-starters/

MR. LIF TALKS NEW VANGARDE PROJECT, SOCIAL MEDIA, COLLABORATIONS, AND REAL ESTATE

https://digboston.com/mr-lif-talks-new-vangarde-project-social-media-collaborations-and-real-estate/

WHAT’S OPEN IN GREATER BOSTON: SHOPPING. IT’S NOT JUST ONLINE ANYMORE.

https://digboston.com/whats-open-in-greater-boston-shopping-its-not-just-online-anymore/

BAD BREATH: MASS STATE POLICE SCREW UP MORE OUI TESTS, CASES, LIVES

https://digboston.com/bad-breath-mass-state-police-screw-up-more-oui-tests-cases-lives/

SOLIDARITY BUILDING, COVID-19, AND FRONTLINE WORKERS

https://digboston.com/solidarity-building-covid-19-and-frontline-workers/

PART OF THE PROBLEM
From racist real estate practices to bigoted laws, the Boston suburbs are largely white for a reason

https://digboston.com/part-of-the-problem/

FILM REVIEW: “PALM SPRINGS”

https://digboston.com/film-review-palm-springs/

THE FIGHT AGAINST EVICTIONS ENDURES WITH LOOMING END TO MORATORIUM

https://digboston.com/the-fight-against-evictions-endures-with-looming-end-to-moratorium/

BLACK LIVES, WHITE TOWNS: PROTESTS, POLICE REFORM GAIN TRACTION AND RAISE QUESTIONS

https://digboston.com/black-lives-white-towns-protests-police-reform-gain-traction-and-raise-questions/

YOUR TOWN’S PRIVATE FACEBOOK GROUP IS A CESSPOOL. AND A PROBLEM. WE LOOKED.

https://digboston.com/your-towns-private-facebook-group-is-a-cesspool-and-a-problem-we-looked/

PHOTOS: ON CONSERVATIVE CAPE COD, ACTIVISTS HAVE HELD THEIR GROUND FOR 150 WEEKS

https://digboston.com/photos-on-conservative-cape-cod-activists-have-held-their-ground-for-150-weeks/

KLAN BY ME: UNDERGROUND PRESS ARCHIVES SHOW HISTORY OF RACISM, VIOLENCE IN BOSTON

https://digboston.com/klan-by-me-underground-press-archives-show-history-of-racism-violence-in-boston/

GTFO: GRAZING RIGHTS AT HOLLIS HILLS FARM

https://digboston.com/gtfo-grazing-rights-at-hollis-hills-farm/

THE SUBURBS: GREENER PASTURES FOR RESTAURANTS?

https://digboston.com/the-suburbs-greener-pastures-for-restaurants/

THE SLIDING: ALL ALONE IN WARRIOR ICE ARENA DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

https://digboston.com/the-sliding-all-alone-in-warrior-ice-arena-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic/

Curated Coronavirus Links

 

The Conversation

How deadly is COVID-19? A biostatistician explores the question

https://theconversation.com/how-deadly-is-covid-19-a-biostatistician-explores-the-question-142253

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

 

