NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 7.14.20 DIGBOSTON WEEKLY UPDATE

Doctor describes triumphs, terror of COVID struggle in Chelsea
Send news tips to [email protected]
July 14, 2020
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 112,130
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM!
DONATE TO DIG BOSTON TODAY!
The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis
Coronavirus round two?! Read on:
CONTEST: PICK THE NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM!
https://digboston.com/contest-pick-the-new-national-anthem/
YOU CAN FINALLY GET THE DIG DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS
https://digboston.com/you-can-finally-get-the-dig-delivered-to-your-home-or-business/
PHOTOS & RECAP: “SAY HER NAME” MARCH FROM NUBIAN SQUARE TO BOSTON COMMON
https://digboston.com/photos-recap-say-her-name-march-from-nubian-square-to-boston-common/
MORE PROTEST AND POLICE REFORM HEADLINES FROM ALTERNATIVE OUTLETS ACROSS THE US
https://digboston.com/more-protest-and-police-reform-headlines-from-alternative-outlets-across-the-us/
QUARANTINED AROUND THE WORLD, BERKLEE PLAYERS ELEVATE SOCIAL CHANGE SONG CONTEST
https://digboston.com/quarantined-around-the-world-berklee-players-elevate-social-change-song-contest/
VIDEO: #BLACKLIVESMATTER BOSTON MARCHES TO #SAYHERNAME
https://digboston.com/video-blacklivesmatter-boston-marches-to-sayhername/
DOCTOR DESCRIBES TRIUMPHS, TERROR OF COVID STRUGGLE IN CHELSEA
https://digboston.com/doctor-describes-triumphs-terror-of-covid-struggle-in-chelsea/
FORCED BIPARTISANSHIP JEOPARDIZES BILLS TO HELP YOUNG PEOPLE
https://digboston.com/forced-bipartisanship-jeopardizes-bills-to-help-young-people/
GUEST OPINION: #CANCELRENT. FOR STARTERS.
https://digboston.com/guest-opinion-cancelrent-for-starters/
MR. LIF TALKS NEW VANGARDE PROJECT, SOCIAL MEDIA, COLLABORATIONS, AND REAL ESTATE
https://digboston.com/mr-lif-talks-new-vangarde-project-social-media-collaborations-and-real-estate/
WHAT’S OPEN IN GREATER BOSTON: SHOPPING. IT’S NOT JUST ONLINE ANYMORE.
https://digboston.com/whats-open-in-greater-boston-shopping-its-not-just-online-anymore/
BAD BREATH: MASS STATE POLICE SCREW UP MORE OUI TESTS, CASES, LIVES
https://digboston.com/bad-breath-mass-state-police-screw-up-more-oui-tests-cases-lives/
SOLIDARITY BUILDING, COVID-19, AND FRONTLINE WORKERS
https://digboston.com/solidarity-building-covid-19-and-frontline-workers/
PART OF THE PROBLEM
From racist real estate practices to bigoted laws, the Boston suburbs are largely white for a reason
https://digboston.com/part-of-the-problem/
FILM REVIEW: “PALM SPRINGS”
https://digboston.com/film-review-palm-springs/
THE FIGHT AGAINST EVICTIONS ENDURES WITH LOOMING END TO MORATORIUM
https://digboston.com/the-fight-against-evictions-endures-with-looming-end-to-moratorium/
BLACK LIVES, WHITE TOWNS: PROTESTS, POLICE REFORM GAIN TRACTION AND RAISE QUESTIONS
https://digboston.com/black-lives-white-towns-protests-police-reform-gain-traction-and-raise-questions/
YOUR TOWN’S PRIVATE FACEBOOK GROUP IS A CESSPOOL. AND A PROBLEM. WE LOOKED.
https://digboston.com/your-towns-private-facebook-group-is-a-cesspool-and-a-problem-we-looked/
PHOTOS: ON CONSERVATIVE CAPE COD, ACTIVISTS HAVE HELD THEIR GROUND FOR 150 WEEKS
https://digboston.com/photos-on-conservative-cape-cod-activists-have-held-their-ground-for-150-weeks/
KLAN BY ME: UNDERGROUND PRESS ARCHIVES SHOW HISTORY OF RACISM, VIOLENCE IN BOSTON
https://digboston.com/klan-by-me-underground-press-archives-show-history-of-racism-violence-in-boston/
GTFO: GRAZING RIGHTS AT HOLLIS HILLS FARM
https://digboston.com/gtfo-grazing-rights-at-hollis-hills-farm/
THE SUBURBS: GREENER PASTURES FOR RESTAURANTS?
https://digboston.com/the-suburbs-greener-pastures-for-restaurants/
THE SLIDING: ALL ALONE IN WARRIOR ICE ARENA DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
https://digboston.com/the-sliding-all-alone-in-warrior-ice-arena-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic/
Curated Coronavirus Links
The Conversation
How deadly is COVID-19? A biostatistician explores the question
https://theconversation.com/how-deadly-is-covid-19-a-biostatistician-explores-the-question-142253
Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.
GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/