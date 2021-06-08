NOW PLAYING: TINY DAP CONCERTS OUT OF DORCHESTER

Dorchester Art Project and Boston Compass Newspaper launch new artist showcase platform for Boston-based artists

Some seriously exciting news from our friends over at DAP:

From the rubble of the COVID-19 pandemic emerges Tiny DAP Concerts! This web series is a new initiative designed to elevate Boston’s best undiscovered artists to regional and national recognition. It is inspired by the community born from the DAP Open Mic, the beloved monthly showcase stopped in its tracks by the pandemic.

As more eyes fall on New England Hip Hop, Tiny DAP aims to boost the signal of Boston’s hardest working hidden gems with an intimate, virtual showcase inspired by NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” — with all its national importance, but with a focus on what makes our city unique. Tiny DAP Creative Director Jay Hunt of Smokehouse Media states the goal for the series is “to highlight great artists in the city.” As one of the area’s most sought-after filmmakers and producers, his involvement and experience in the industry lends considerable strength to the Tiny DAP effort. DAP Founder Sam Potrykus sees the series as a way to unify our city and elevate these incredible artists to a global audience, “after COVID took away our premier monthly showcase the only way to bounce back is to go big.”

The Tiny DAP Concert series will offer professionally produced, pre-recorded performances highlighting Greater Boston artists who are rising the ranks in New England Hip Hop. Season 1 features five artists from the DAP Open Mic and is funded by The Boston Foundation. Our community partners for this series are LFOD Radio and Spark FM Radio. This list of artists is under embargo until the bolded dates below.

1. DJ WhySham, June 3rd. Episode dropping June 17.

2. Notebook P, July 1st. Episode dropping July 15.

3. DJ Shellz, August 5th. Episode dropping August 19.

4. Kasia Lavon, September 2nd. Episode dropping September 16.

5. Tashawn Taylor,October 7th. Episode dropping October 21.

Subscribe to BCN’s Youtube Channel, SoundCloud and DAP Instagram/Twitter/Facebook to join in! You can also sign up for Newsletter Updates to be alerted each time we drop an episode or announce an artist.