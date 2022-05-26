“Nuthin’ Goin’ On”: New Video From Local Boston Calling Act The Chelsea Curve

“ … an underground mod dance party, top class cars and style, and a bloke in a gorilla suit”

Ah, the irony of the name of the Chelsea Curve’s new single and video, “Nuthin’ Goin’ On.”

In reality, the Boston trio has a whole lot going on. They’re all over the place performing their debut album, All The Things—from the UK, where they just wrapped a short tour, to the Boston Calling Music Festival which they are playing this Friday, May 27.

Per the band, the “video [for “Nuthin’ Goin’ On”] was produced and directed by Mike Gioscia and David Fisher, and it’s got it all—an underground mod dance party, top class cars and style, and a bloke in a gorilla suit.”

