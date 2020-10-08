OOMPA + SICKERT COLLABORATE ON “AND SHE COULD BE NEXT” COMPILATION

“It’s time for a change and this project is another inspirational step towards smashing the patriarchy and rebuilding a future.”

Talk about a rad collaboration between two of the most gifted songwriters to claim Greater Boston in years. “Love Be the Way,” the new single from Hub rap standout Oompa and Walter Alice Sickert of Walter Sickert & The Army of Broken Toys, drops this Friday as a part of a compilation inspired by And She Could be Next, the new PBS doc series about women in politics. Produced by Gingger Shankar and released by Lakeshore Records, the project also features Boston’s own Genie Santiago, as well as talent including Saul Williams and Rhymesayers MC Sa-Roc.

“This song is about the rightful anger and angst that comes with the long, complex, toxic relationship that Black people and womxn/femmes of color have with society at-large, but also in this nation,” Oompa said. “The song is a meditation and hope for the rightful expression of the anger and angst, a reclamation of our own strategies toward liberation, and the ever-present space we hold for reconciliation for those who have harmed us in the name of living harmoniously with all of God’s (big G and little g) creations. There is always room for love. It’s the only way.”

“I believe art and activism go hand-in-hand and it’s an artist’s duty to leave the world better than they found it using whatever tools they have at their disposal,” Sickert added. “It’s time for a change and this project is another inspirational step towards smashing the patriarchy and rebuilding a future through the power of the marginalized majority.”

–Dig Staff