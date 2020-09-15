“Wildfires put Kern County, California under state of emergency” -CNN

“California wildfires are the result of EPA policy to ‘let nature take its course’” -Enumclaw Courier-Herald

“High Cascades complex fires continue to burn more than 90,000 acres in Central Oregon” -The Oregonian

“Long Draw fire tops 560,000 acres, and officials fear ‘problematic day’” -The Oregonian

“A Blazing Giant Stirs California to High Alert” -New York Times

“180 prison inmates fight wildfires across Oregon’s parched forests” -The Oregonian

“The Enormous California Wildfire Looks Like Hell On Earth” -Business Insider

“A wildfire of corruption” -Washington Post

“Wildfire-Prone Areas Need to Learn to Live With Flames, Experts Say” -NBC News

“Northern California wildfire forces evacuation of wild cats from park” -The Guardian

“Another inconvenient truth: California water law must change” -San Francisco Chronicle

“Computer models failing to accurately predict path of flames” -San Jose Mercury News

“Motorists flee as wildfire races across California freeway” -San Jose Mercury News

“California drought: Charge true cost of agricultural water” -San Francisco Chronicle

“California running out of water as regulators sit on their hands” -San Francisco Chronicle

“A Wet Winter Won’t Save California” -New York Times

“Oregon Mobilizes More Guard Members as Fires Ravage West” -NBC News

“Audit finds Oregon Department of Forestry struggling after years of large wildfire seasons” -The Oregonian

“Campaign rallies are becoming dangerous” -San Francisco Chronicle

“Judging from his response to the wildfires, Trump doesn’t care about California” -Los Angeles Times

“Did Climate Change Fuel California’s Devastating Fires? Probably” -MIT Technology Review

Op-Ed: Why are California’s homes burning? It isn’t natural disaster it’s bad planning” Los Angeles Times

“The American West is burning” –The Washington Post

“Trump points fingers while California burns” -The Washington Post

“We won’t stop California’s wildfires if we don’t talk about climate change” -The Washington Post

“Wildfires seem unstoppable, but they can be prevented. Here’s how. -USA Today

“Where There’s Fire, Trump Blows Smoke” -New York Times

“California is on fire. It won’t be the last time” -Los Angeles Times

Considering that all of the above headlines come from between 2010 and last year, it doesn’t seem like much has changed over the past decade in the way governments prepare for and respond to blazes.

Oregon is on fire. California is on fire.

It won’t be the last time.