OPINION: BOSTON RALLY TO STOP THE WAR IN UKRAINE, 3/6, 1 P.M.

As part of a Global Day of Action to stop the war in Ukraine, Massachusetts activists will hold a rally to call for an end to war in Ukraine, the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops, and an end to NATO expansion

Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Park Street Station, Boston, MA, USA

Endorsing organizations of Boston rally: Massachusetts Peace Action, Western MA CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace/ Smedley Butler Brigade, United Against War and Militarism, Boston May Day Coalition, ANSWER Coalition, Committee for Peace and Human Rights, Green-Rainbow Party, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Boston DSA Internationalism Committee

Organizations leading the Global day of Action: CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, No To NATO network

The war in Ukraine is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and Russia, and a grave threat to every person on the planet.

The Eastward expansion of NATO after the Cold War without regard for Russian security concerns led to this crisis. NATO has added 14 countries, including most of the members of the former Warsaw Pact, and now presses up against Russia’s borders with nuclear-capable missiles. Should this crisis progress to an armed conflict between US/NATO and Russian forces, it could escalate quickly to nuclear war. NATO should not be expanded and should be replaced by a new European security arrangement.

According to Cole Harrison, Executive Director of Massachusetts Peace Action, “As a nation, we have come very close to a nuclear catastrophe before, most famously during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Our luck cannot hold out forever. We must work to resolve this crisis quickly, through diplomacy and negotiation.”

This conflict has no military solution, but currently the Biden administration is asking Congress for $6.4 billion in funding to assist Ukraine. Sending more US weapons and troops to Ukraine and Europe will only escalate the crisis. Instead, there must be an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire and a return to diplomatic negotiations.

Brian Garvey, Assistant Director of Massachusetts Peace Action, says “The US should learn from their mistakes from their fruitless interventions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan. Instead, the US should focus on using taxpayers’ dollars on domestic matters such as health care, housing, and programs that address the 140 million poor and low-income people in our country.”

To oppose war in Ukraine and to to call for the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops, termination of sanctions that harm ordinary Russians, and an end to NATO expansion. Massachusetts Peace Action and our allies are coming together on Sunday, March 6th at 1:00 pm EST to hold a rally in Boston at Park Street Station for Peace between the United States and Russia. This is part of a global day of action to stop the war in Ukraine, organized by CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, and the No To NATO network. We will gather to call for diplomacy, dialogue, and peace with Russia over Ukraine.

You can read Massachusetts Peace Action’s full statement on the war in Ukraine here: masspeace.us/ukrainestatement