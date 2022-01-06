OPINION: MASS RENT CONTROL HEARING TUESDAY, JAN. 11, 11 A.M.

Legislature’s Housing Committee Seeks Public Testimony

On Tuesday, January 11 at 11 a.m., the Massachusetts legislature’s Joint Committee on Housing will hear testimony on the Tenant Protection Act (H.1378) to lift the statewide ban on rent stabilization, along with other landlord-tenant bills.

Details on how you can sign up to offer public comment are available via this link to an online registration form.

Please note: the deadline to sign up to offer testimony to the Housing Committee is this Friday, January 7, at 5 pm.

I want to make sure everyone is aware of this opportunity to testify and tomorrow’s deadline to sign up. If you have any questions about the hearing, you are welcome to contact my legislative aide, Chris Addis, via [email protected], as he is working with committee staff and our coalition partners to keep things coordinated.

I also want to share the following material — it is from a fact sheet I just posted about the Tenant Protection Act and our need for local rent stabilization policies in general.

THE PROBLEM — ONGOING HOUSING EMERGENCY

Across the Commonwealth, the affordable housing emergency continues to result in widespread displacement, cost-burden, and homelessness — but M.G.L. Ch. 40P often makes it impossible for our municipal officials to take action to stabilize housing for our most vulnerable residents.

RENT STABILIZATION IS ONE PART OF THE SOLUTION

The Tenant Protection Act offers one piece of a comprehensive approach to the affordable housing emergency by enabling local rent stabilization and tenant protections. It doesn’t attempt to require these protections or prescribe the details of these protections for any given community—instead, it repeals the preemptive provisions of Ch. 40P, thereby allowing our municipal officials to bring everyone to the table—that means renters, homeowners, and landlords alike—to consider tenant protections that make sense on the local level.

A SET OF FLEXIBLE, LOCAL OPTIONS

The Tenant Protection Act allows for a municipality, by vote of its local elected body, to adopt any of the following measures:

Rent Stabilization

Just Cause Eviction Protections

Notification of Rights and Resources

Regulation of up-front lease fees (e.g. Brokers’ Fees or payment plans for first/last/security)

Anti-price gouging protections while regulations are being implemented

PROTECTIONS FOR SMALL LANDLORDS, AND OTHER EXEMPTIONS

The Tenant Protection Act explicitly exempts small, owner-occupant landlords from any rent regulation. In addition, it empowers municipalities to craft broader exemptions as they deem fit or to specify that certain protections will only apply in specific anti-displacement zones.

LEGISLATIVE HISTORY

First introduced in the 2019-2020 session, the Tenant Protection Act was reported favorably by the Joint Committee on Housing on a vote of 13-2 in May 2020. Since last session, the sponsors have streamlined the bill and emphasized its flexible options and protections for small landlords.

BUILDING MOMENTUM

In 2019, New York state, Oregon, and California all passed rent stabilization laws. More recently, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu won election on a platform that included strong support for rent stabilization, Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne highlighted rent stabilization in her inaugural address, and scores of municipal officials from across the Commonwealth are now in support of local rent stabilization.

ORGANIZATIONAL SPONSORS

Massachusetts Voter Table, Community Action Agency of Somerville (CASS), Homes For All Massachusetts, Massachusetts Alliance of HUD Tenants, City Life/Vida Urbana, Chinese Progressive Association, Progressive Massachusetts, Cambridge Housing Justice Coalition, Our Revolution Massachusetts, and others.

THE PATH TO HOUSING FOR ALL

On December 29, 2021, I invited colleagues, constituents, friends, and supporters to gather for an online meeting to discuss a vision for lifting the statewide ban on rent stabilization and winning a program of guaranteed Housing For All. We were honored to be joined by Mayor Joe Curtatone, State Senators Jamie Eldridge and Pat Jehlen; State Reps. Nika Elugardo, Steve Owens, Dave Rogers, and Ruth Buffalo (of Fargo, North Dakota); City Councilors Lydia Edwards, Quinton Zondervan, Patty Nolan, Ben Ewen-Campen, Willie Burnley, Jr., JT Scott, Jesse Clingan, Jake Wilson, Burhan Azeem; and many other elected officials and housing justice organizers and advocates. For a more complete account of how we can work together to win a program of guaranteed Housing For All in Massachusetts, check out the recording of this program on YouTube: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=7RN0Yo27JkM.

Masssachusetts State Representative Mike Connolly (D-Cambridge) serves the 26th Middlesex District, including parts of Cambridge and Somerville.