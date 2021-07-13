OUR FAVORITE THINGS TO DO IN GREATER BOSTON THIS WEEK

From live music to fundraisers, it looks like things are happening again

FRI 7.16

bar fly

Bars over Bars Hip Hop Showcase

Boston’s always been a hip-hop hotbed, and with talent breaking internationally at levels previously unreached, it’s as exciting a time as ever to see who may be next on the big stage. “Bars Over Bars is a New England hip hop Media company focused on throwing shows 100% free for the artist,” and their shows are where you will hear the top up-and-comers from the region. It’s also noteworthy that this event goes down at the Jungle, which you can now add to the short list of venues willing to host hip-hop around here.

[The Jungle, 6 Sanborn Ct., Somerville. 8pm/$6. facebook.com/barsoverbarsmedia]

SAT 7.17

license plates

Stop Hunger Now: Drive Change

“In partnership with Citizens, the Stop Hunger Now license plate will benefit Boston Medical Center (BMC) and the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) to provide essential support to families struggling with hunger. Thousands of our neighbors across Massachusetts are food insecure, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made the need for food assistance more widespread and critical than ever. Featuring a traffic light made of healthy fruits and vegetables, the Stop Hunger Now charity license plate is the first-ever Massachusetts specialty plate that supports ending hunger in the state. By purchasing a plate, you are helping BMC and GBFB tackle food insecurity through programs that increase access to affordable, nutritious food. Speak with a representative at our Stop Hunger Now events on July 17 and August 21.”

[Lawn on D, 420 D St., South Boston. 2:30-5:30pm. stophungerma.org]

SAT 7.17

welcome backbone

Vertebrae: Volvox + Katie Rex + BR-1

“A dominant force on the Brooklyn underground scene, Ariana (Volvox) is known for tough, stripped-back techno and groovy, acid-flavored sets. She has been a busy DJ and event producer since 2006 and in that time has shared the decks with many international stars including The Blessed Madonna, Marcel Dettmann, Ellen Allien, DVS1, The Hacker, Legowelt and Mike Servito. Based in NYC since 2011, she holds two monthly residencies: JACK DEPT. NYC at Bossa Nova Civic Club is a top event of the notorious hotspot that’s focused on an acidic house party vibe featuring standout DJs and producers from across the burgeoning American scene. The mighty UNTER party pushes the harder edges of techno and is one of New York’s most essential underground events.”

[The Lower Level, 55 Bishop Allen Drive, Cambridge. $15-$25/9pm. facebook.com/LowerLevel55]

TUE 7.20

new brewtine

Artisanal Comedy

“Please join us in welcoming back Bethany Van Delft and her Artisanal Comedy show here at Dorchester Brewing! This show will be located inside our second floor Hopservatory. Ticket holders will be given general admission access to the Hopservatory. All seating is first come, first served. Additional tickets will not be available at the door. Proceeds from ticket sales will be given directly to the comedians.” Also on tap: DBC’s 5th Year Anniversay Bash on Sat., July 24 starting at 11:30am.

[Dorchester Brewing Company & M&M BBQ, 1250 Mass Ave., Boston. 7pm/$6/21+. exploretock.com/dorchesterbrewingcompany]

FRI 7.23

lights on

A Lantern Experience

“Back by popular demand, Boston Lights, presented by National Grid, will once again illuminate Franklin Park Zoo with all new lanterns, lights and memories to last a lifetime! Experience the wonder of over 60 magnificent displays comprised of hundreds of beautifully crafted lanterns spanning Franklin Park Zoo’s 72 acres. We invite you to walk (socially distanced, of course) through glowing corridors of lotus and sunflowers, cranes and cherry blossoms, and a towering 87-foot-long Tyrannosaurus Rex tunnel! Luminous animal and ocean scenes, traditional Asian lantern displays, a stunning 164-foot-long phoenix, and more will light up the night sky, dazzling guests of all ages!”

[Franklin Park Zoo, Boston. Through Oct. 11. prices vary. zoonewengland.org/bostonlights]

FRI 7.23

skaterade

This is How We ROLL!

“Join Swerve and Laraland Roller Disco for a magical evening of skating under the stars at Starlight. Come down and experience the unity and love of our local skate community while roll bouncing to the city’s hottest DJs Mo, Nomadik, and Manny Reese! Feel the vibes and energy that has everyone lacing up their skates for some FUN! SKATE AT YOUR OWN RISK and bring your own skates. SORRY NO RENTALS… FEEL FREE TO JUST COME AND DANCE!”

[Starlight Square, Bishop Allen Drive, Cambridge. 6-9pm. starlightsquare.org]

SAT 7.24

salt life

Boston Margarita & Mimosa Fest

“7 Bars & Restaurants will participate in this summer cocktail celebration to support the Boston bar & restaurant district! Featuring $4 beer, $4 mimosa & $5 margarita specials for wristband wearing participants only! Social distancing & masks may be required to comply with safety guidelines. Tickets are limited due to safety provisions.”

[The Greatest Bar, 262 Friend St., Boston. 2-8pm/21+/$22.99-$27.99. bosmargaritafest.eventbrite.com]

ONGOING

once again

ONCE x Boynton Yards

As JJ Gonson, the proprietor and experience orchestrator at ONCE Ballroom explained to Dig writer Amie O’Hearn in an interview that you can read at digboston.com, her latest venue is a “post-pandemic outdoor club in conjunction with Boytnon Yards in Somerville.” The developer, which is also the underwriter for the Fluff Festival and Union Square Farmers Market, is collaborating with Gonson and her team to create a venue to hold 20 outdoor shows, starting this weekend and running through September, in front of the redeveloped life sciences building on South Street. “I am feeling really scared … butterflies and joy and excitement and it is intense,” Gonson said. “We have six months of work to do in six days. It feels like a reality tv show … but I have this amazing team and we have a sound company doing this whole thing and they are coming and going every night.” This summer’s billing is a reimagination of a year without music and boasts mostly local artists such as Julie Rhodes, Walter Sickert and the Army of Broken Toys, and No Small Children. In the hallmark ONCE style, it is also a clever and creative schedule that includes several theme nights, family matinees, and a one-day music festival.

[Boynton Yards, 101 South St., Somerville. various dates and times. oncesomerville.com]