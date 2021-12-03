OUR INTERVIEW WITH THE “BIG QUEER COMEDY CHRISTMAS MIRACLE” GUY

“All the comics on the show know that we are setting out to make a new kind of show. Festive and funny and gay all over.”

DIG: So, we understand that you’re a “nice guy,” a “good dude.” Is this true? And if so, how does one get by in the cutthroat world of comedy with such credentials?

SMALLEY: Who!? How dare they say such sweet things? They are liable to get some smooches to the face! But … I hope it’s true and I can also say that I have encountered more “nice” and “good” people, in comedy, than I have the opposite. “Nice” and “good” should be the standard model.

When you’re not doing big queer holiday specials, where can we usually find you?

Find me sitting ’round the yule log in my bathrobe sipping on eggnog. Or all over New England and beyond spreading queer comedy cheer.

Tell us about earlier iterations of this show, the sets and ideas that have led up to it.

I have been on a bunch of holiday shows throughout my comedy career. It’s always been about creating moments on stage that happen only once. This show on Dec. 11 at Nick’s Comedy Stop will be one of those shows. A unique and welcoming holiday experience.

In real, non-comedy life, are you a big holiday person?

I feel like there are Halloween people and there are Christmas people; I am a Christmas person whose friends are all Halloween people. I have always been a Christmas boy. Like, uncomfortably so. From the day after Thanksgiving to Dec. 25 or 26 (if you are nasty) I am in complete Christmas mode. Oh! Plus, my knees get weak for eggnog.

How do you find that most of your comedian friends feel about the holidays? What are you making them do that is Christmas-related?

I think the popular opinion is to shit on Christmas. But deep down folks crave new Christmas traditions. This show is about making those new holiday traditions. All the comics on the show know that we are setting out to make a new kind of show. Festive and funny and gay all over.

Needless to say, we’re hoping this will be some kind of offensive in the ongoing catastrophic War on Christmas. Any action on that front?

We must destroy it from the inside and then rebuild it in our likeness! More John Waters Christmasses, More Baby Grinches, more Dolly Parton specials, more Eggnog Brunches! We are going to need to get the word out about those eggnog brunches.

Okay, one at a time here. Please do feel free to pack in everything that has gone into the planning and such … How BIG is this event?

This is the first of its kind, therefore the biggest it’s ever been. It’s a heaping helping of standup from some of the funniest and most authentic comedians in Boston. It’s a side of sketch. It’s a big holiday serving with lots of eggnog.

How queer is it?

It is completely queer. Connor Doherty—queer! Kendra Dawsey-queer! Corey Saunders-queer! Chloé Cuhna-queer! All of them—miracles!

Tell us more about this miracle you speak of …

Despite all the performers being miracles, we are not about to open the biggest present before the night of the show. Come see what we have wrapped up and what kind of queer ass bow we will slap on it.

Will Smalley’s Big Queer Comedy Christmas Miracle, Saturday, Dec. 11 @ Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St., Boston starting at 8pm. Tickets at theatermania.com.