Our Running List Of 4-20 Promos & Events In Mass

Hey there. If you’re anything like us, then you’re extremely ready for cannabis-related and cannabis-friendly events in the warmer months. Perhaps you’re even heading out to Carniroll in Western Mass this weekend.

Even indoor events sound great. Hell, anything to get out of the house. If there’s weed, that’s all the badder. I mean all the better.

As one may have expected, there are events coming up in the week leading up to and on 4-20 next Wednesday, so we thought we ought to tell you about them.

Berkshire Roots

253 Meridian St Boston 4/24 – Sunday we are hosting a Community Celebration. Stop by Central Square Park, on 4/24 from 2-6 PM for vendors, music, games and so much more! Welcoming our Community Partners like Sea Biscuit, Pandebono, East Boston Community Soup Kitchen, Harbor Arts, The Veronica Robles Cultural Center, The Big Hope Project, Boston Black hospitality Coalition, Canna-Wise, Home Grown Boston, Fernway and more. Offering awesome goodies and sweepstakes inside so be sure to visit Berkshire Roots East Boston Dispensary located at 253 Meridian St. on and leading up to 4/23. Sunday’s celebration includes several new BR special product launches, be sure to check the menu and sign up for our newsletters to learn more! More info on Facebook

501 Dalton Ave Pittsfield

4/20 – Wednesday. Stop by and visit, Diggins Biggins food truck will be joining us at 9am to serve up breakfast and sticking around for lunch. Then, 100 lucky guests, will have a chance for a free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. Plus just added – The Blog Bus will be making an appearance with limited edition silkscreens. Sweepstakes, prizes, and much more! 4/23 – Saturday’s celebration includes several new BR special product launches, be sure to check the menu under specials and visit in-store. Food truck favorites Chillin Grillin will be on-site and Diggin Biggin will be back again with Ben & Jerry’s too – for 100 lucky guests. Music, Berkshire Pride, Kushley, Berkshire Pine, Soma’s Aroma, other vendors, Music, Games and so much more! Wild Soul River will be bringing their Volkswagen Van to offer Tie-Dyed items, tarot readings and some special blends. Plus special Berkshire Bong Company Pop-up and product partners Fenway and Nova Farms will be hanging out for the day. More info on Facebook

“Taunton’s first recreational dispensary, will be hosting a “Puff Puff Plant” 4/20 celebration this Friday, 4/15 from 3pm – 7pm. Designed to create community connections, the Puff, Puff, Plant event includes”:

“Ask the Expert” sessions with CAC’s talented team, including cultivators and lab techs

A Terpene Bar tended by a CAC specialist to assist and educate on the world of terpenes

A special 4:20 celebration

Uninfused edible tastings from CAC Chef David Topian featuring Old Pal’s Classic Brownie, Green Apple Chews, Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Chocolate Bars and more.

Participation by brands Wana, Old Pal, Garden Remedies, Fernway and Good Feels

Opportunities to give back to the community through Purpose Locker

Swag for purchase + giveaways including Puff, Puff Plant shirts, CAC hats, chillums, stickers and more

CAC, 30 Mozzone Blvd, Taunton. RSVP here.

Summit Lounge

“4/20 Summit Party with music, food, games, raffles.”

Promos Running 4/18 through 4/20:

Mega Wheel Monday: extra discounts and loyalty points

Fresh Fruit Tuesday: running the usual ‘Fresh Fruit Friday’ promo pricing on all Jellies flavors

Waxy Wednesday special deals for medical patients on The Botanist & Superflux concentrates & vapes

4:20 EXTRAVAGANJA! @ Pilgrim House (Provincetown)

“An Annual PBG Fundraiser at Pilgrim House to benefit the Provincetown LGBTQ+ Center. Roll into the Pilgrim House for a blazey, hazy evening of drag, song, and laughs! All proceeds from 420 EXTRAVAGANJA ticket sales and donations will benefit Provincetown’s LGBTQ+ Center, minus ticket service charge fees. Starring superstar headliner and RuPaul’s Drag Race legend LAGANJA ESTRANGA! Plus Guest Stars: MADGE & BISKET (International stars of dumpster-laden alleys!), KRISTEN BECKER (Comic instigator, drunken redneck, and woke women studies major!) and NYC queer comics BAILEY POPE & DAN FRANK.

Rolling Paper City Fest Sponsored by Canna Provisions

“It’s the first Rolling Paper City Fest at Paper City Bar and Grill! This FREE event, sponsored by Canna Provisions, will feature live music from King Kountry and Night Moves. Along with giveaways, 420 vendors, food, games and much more! Come as early as 3:30pm and the first 100 people to show their Canna Provisions receipt will get a FREE exclusive event t-shirt!”

New Seltzer Flavor Launching

“Levia is embracing 4/20 with the launch of their new, limited-edition flavor, Mellow Mule. The latest seasonal seltzer consists of LEVIA’s current hybrid flavor profile, “Celebrate” with a ginger-lime flavor. The Mellow Mule will be available at all licensed retailers LEVIA products are currently in – totaling over 150 throughout the state of Massachusetts. Beginning the first week of April – consumers can experience the combination of ginger with a hint of lime that will leave them feeling refreshed and focused. The Mellow Mule can will feature artwork from Massachusetts-based artist and owner of Flourish Artistic Services, Hailey Bonia, who’s design consists of fun, upbeat and energetic vibes emphasizing what consumers can expect to experience once they take their first sip.”

