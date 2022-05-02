Our Running List Of Kentucky Derby Events Around Greater Boston

On Saturday, May 7th, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen’s popular Kentucky Derby Party returns for the first time since 2019. Mint Juleps will be flowing from the bar along with a Crispy Chicken Sandwich special from Executive Chef Zaid Khan, and a big-screen TV will be in the dining room for guests to watch the greatest two minutes in sports up close (race time is 6:57 p.m.). Derby attire—seersuckers, sundresses, bowties and hats—is strongly encouraged to get in the spirit and to win Red Sox tickets! Maker’s Mark and Jim Beam will gift a pair of Red Sox tickets to the best dressed partygoer before the race. Guests can take their picture in front of a step-and-repeat and a photographer will be on site starting at 4 p.m. to capture all the fun. For guests who want to keep celebrating and not commute home, Fairmont Copley Plaza is offering a special one-night-only $300 rate (plus taxes). Use promo code “PONY” when booking direct on the hotel’s website.