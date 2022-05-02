Our Running List Of Kentucky Derby Events Around Greater Boston

From southern menu additions to mint juleps galore …
There are sure to be a lot of bars getting in on the upcoming Kentucky Derby action on Saturday, May 7. From southern menu additions to mint juleps galore, we’ll be adding info below as the media releases come in all week:
The Banks (Back Bay)
Executive Chef & Partner Robert Sisca of The Banks is adding a couple Kentucky inspired dishes to his menu. Of course, they have a seafood spin with Jumbo Lump Crab Nachos (jalapeno jack cheddar, spring onion, avocado and salsa) and Smoked Bluefish Benedictine (Old Bay, chives, crostini). Beverage Manager Hillary Neuman is also making a new riff on a Mint Julep and serving Shoulder To Shoulder – a cocktail with Privateer Navy Yard, Denizen Merchant Reserve 8 Year, Amaro Nonino, Mint, Grilled Pineapple.
Beantown Pub (Downtown)
Join us May 7th for a Brunch- Pregame of the Kentucky Derby! Live Music from 12-3pm, fun giveaways and drink specials (including frozen Mint Juleps).
OAK Long Bar + Kitchen (Boston)
On Saturday, May 7th, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen’s popular Kentucky Derby Party returns for the first time since 2019. Mint Juleps will be flowing from the bar along with a Crispy Chicken Sandwich special from Executive Chef Zaid Khan, and a big-screen TV will be in the dining room for guests to watch the greatest two minutes in sports up close (race time is 6:57 p.m.). Derby attire—seersuckers, sundresses, bowties and hats—is strongly encouraged to get in the spirit and to win Red Sox tickets! Maker’s Mark and Jim Beam will gift a pair of Red Sox tickets to the best dressed partygoer before the race. Guests can take their picture in front of a step-and-repeat and a photographer will be on site starting at 4 p.m. to capture all the fun. For guests who want to keep celebrating and not commute home, Fairmont Copley Plaza is offering a special one-night-only $300 rate (plus taxes). Use promo code “PONY” when booking direct on the hotel’s website.
Lucy’s American Tavern (Dorchester)
Best Buddies, Kentucky Derby Fundraiser. Team Sunshine members; Dianne and Ron Lescinskas, Debbie Collins, Eileen Fenton, Kathleen Hannon and Michelle Mullaly invite you to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, while raising funds and awareness for Best Buddies! *$20.00 Suggested Donation *Horsdoeurves/Small Plates *Ladies Derby Inspired Hat Contest! *Prize for Best Dressed Male & Female! *Raffles and more! On Saturday, June 4, 2022, “Team Sunshine” will be participating in the Best Buddies Challenge, Boston to Hyannis Port – A bike ride event supporting Best Buddies programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Harvest (Cambridge)
Executive Chef Nick Deutmeyer is pulling out all the stops at Harvest with his Twin Spires Sandwich, loaded with bacon fat fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, peppadew peppers, romaine and red onion, served on Texas toast. The bar will also be serving traditional mint juleps all day long.
