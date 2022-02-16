PELLAS GALLERY HOSTS THE FIRST NFT SHOW IN BOSTON

A non-fungible token is a “a unique digital representation of a good,” according to the Washington Post

Pellas Gallery on Newbury Street is hosting “New Horizons,” an exhibit in collaboration with Metaversal, produced by David Paredes, and curated by NessGraphics. It will run from Feb. 24 through April 23. The show will feature top digital artists from around the world, including a digital sculptor, a landscape digital artist, a technology artist using psychedelic themes, and a mixed media artist. Pellas Gallery is a contemporary art gallery whose goal is to discover new, emerging creators. The gallery’s co-owner, Alfredo Pellas, and “New Horizons”‘ curator Alex Ness both commented on the upcoming show.

“We aim to spread awareness of digital art so that the public and traditional art collectors can appreciate these works as a form of art equal to traditional paintings,” said Pellas. He continued, “Each work will be displayed at our gallery in high detail on large canvases with a QR code in the corner describing the artist and value – collectors can hang the artifact at home. Here at Pellas Gallery along with my partner and fiancé Isabel Arguello we are committed to representing cutting-edge contemporary artists from around the world. With Boston being a technology hub, we feel like it is the perfect city to start showcasing these digital works.”

“My goal was to curate a show highlighting commercial working artists who have found their way into the NFT ecosystem,” said Ness. “These artists are transitioning from client oriented work to creating art for themselves. This show highlights the skill and mastery these artists bring to their craft. Supporting this vision, I chose artists whose work you’ve certainly seen before. Their work includes television and film title sequences, concert visuals at major music festivals, and other highly visible commercial media. My hope for this show is that attendees leave with a greater appreciation for the intricacies and quality of digital art around them in their everyday lives. I am honored to present this talented group of some of the most innovative and inspirational artists in the digital art realm.”