PHOTO RECAP: A WEEKEND OF PROTESTS AND REMEMBRANCE IN BOSTON

Boston Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil and a protest against police violence following the Rittenhouse verdict

ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI

Protesters in Boston marched following the not-guilty verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people, killing two of them at a protest against police violence in Wisconsin last year. Multiple organizations united to rally together, with more than 50 people gathering peacefully in downtown Boston on the evening of Nov. 19. More actions will follow this coming week.

Organized by Trans Resistance, this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil and gathering took place at Simmons University, where Jahaira DeAlto, a 42-year-old transgender woman of color who was killed on May 2 in Boston, studied. The Day of Remembrance is observed annually on Nov. 20 to memorialize those who are killed as a result of transphobia.

Keiko Hiromi is a Japanese photographer based in Boston and Tokyo, Japan. Her work has appeared on NYT, People Magazine, Vanity Fair, El Pais, Der Spiegel, Boston Globe, PRI, ABC news, and other publications around the globe.

