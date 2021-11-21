PHOTO RECAP: A WEEKEND OF PROTESTS AND REMEMBRANCE IN BOSTON

Boston Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil and a protest against police violence following the Rittenhouse verdict
ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI
Protesters in Boston marched following the not-guilty verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people, killing two of them at a protest against police violence in Wisconsin last year. Multiple organizations united to rally together, with more than 50 people gathering peacefully in downtown Boston on the evening of Nov. 19. More actions will follow this coming week.