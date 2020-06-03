PHOTO RECAP: BOSTON’S MASSIVE “NOT ONE MORE” RALLY IN FRANKLIN PARK

PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI & DEREK KOUYOUMJIAN

The “Not One More” rally started in Franklin Park yesterday evening, with demonstrators protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police brutality everywhere. Organized by Black Lives Matter Boston and the group Violence in Boston, the action was conducted peacefully, with marchers laying in the street for a planned die-in and holding a vigil.

Protesters asked the officers on hand to kneel with them in solidarity; some did, most did not. At one point, as protesters exited Franklin Park towards Blue Hill Ave, police on motorcycles and bikes rolled slowly into crowds, dispersing people to some extent. Some minor verbal confrontations arose, but cops wound up leaving without any explanation. One group of rally goers then proceeded to Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain, where they continued the action before dispersing.

This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.