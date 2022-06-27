Photo Recap: Weekend Of Boston Rallies Against SCOTUS Abortion Decision

Keiko Hiromi is a Japanese photographer based in Boston and Tokyo, Japan. Her work has appeared on NYT, People Magazine, Vanity Fair, El Pais, Der Spiegel, Boston Globe, PRI, ABC news, and other publications around the globe.
DigBoston is a one-stop nexus for everything worth doing or knowing in the Boston area. It's an alt-weekly, it's a website, it's an e-mail blast, it's a twitter account, it's that cool party that you were at last night ... hey, you're reading it, so it's gotta be good.
For advertising inquiries: [email protected]To reach Editorial: [email protected]For internship opportunities: [email protected]