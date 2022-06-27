Dig Bos

Photo Recap: Weekend Of Boston Rallies Against SCOTUS Abortion Decision

All photos taken this past weekend in Boston by Keiko Hiromi

 

KEIKO HIROMI

Keiko Hiromi is a Japanese photographer based in Boston and Tokyo, Japan. Her work has appeared on NYT, People Magazine, Vanity Fair, El Pais, Der Spiegel, Boston Globe, PRI, ABC news, and other publications around the globe.

