PHOTOS: BOSTON PROTESTS IN RESPONSE TO KILLING OF GEORGE FLOYD & ALL POLICE BRUTALITY

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Peters Park in Boston’s South End yesterday in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed earlier in the week as a result of a violent confrontation with Minneapolis police. Outrage over the killing turned Minneapolis upside down, and sparked demonstrations nationwide.

The Hub action, which was organized by Mass Action Against Police Brutality, saw protesters march to Nubian Square in Roxbury, and later to the Boston Police Department’s District 4 station in the South End. Pepper spray was used by police later in the day, with some of the protesters arrested outside of the station.

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

Keiko Hiromi is a Japanese photographer based in Boston and Tokyo, Japan. Her work has appeared on NYT, People Magazine, Vanity Fair, El Pais, Der Spiegel, Boston Globe, PRI, ABC news, and other publications around the globe.

