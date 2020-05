PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI & DEREK KOUYOUMJIAN

Hundreds of people attended a peaceful candlelight vigil on JFK Plaza in Lowell last night for George Floyd, a black man who was killed earlier in the week as a result of a violent confrontation with Minneapolis police. Outrage over the killing turned Minneapolis upside down, and sparked demonstrations nationwide.

This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.