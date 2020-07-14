DigBoston

PHOTOS: ON CONSERVATIVE CAPE COD, ACTIVISTS HAVE HELD THEIR GROUND FOR 150 WEEKS

PHOTOS BY PAUL RIFKIN

Sometimes there are dozens of them, waving or perhaps lightly shouting at the passing cars from their regular spot on Falmouth Town Green.

Other weeks, the colder ones, for example, there may only be a few affiliates of Move to Remove holding their post down, like they have for an hour every Saturday morning since August 2017. 

But no matter what, the group represents, many of them badass seniors, holding placards in the middle of town, and sometimes sporting masks that mock President Trump’s hideous grimace over their surgical sheaths and bandanas.

Their mission is simple: “Move to Remove views Trump as the major existential threat to our survival. He must be removed sooner than later!” July 4 was their 150th standout, and it looks like they’ll go all the way through the November election, or another four years if it comes to that. God forbid. 

At this point, why the hell not? 

“Let’s keep the gathering going until he is ousted,” the group says. –Dig Editors

Dig Staff means this article was a collaborative effort. Teamwork, as we like to call it.

