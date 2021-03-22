PHOTOS & RECAP: ANTI ASIAN HATE RALLIES AND SOLIDARITY WITH AMAZON WORKERS

PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI

From Friday’s rally in Andover’s Shawsheen Square, where demonstrators came out for a We Stand Against Asian Hate rally in response to the shootings in Atlanta. The message on the scene: “Stop Asian Hate, White Supremacy is a Pandemic, Racism is a Virus, End the Violence against Asians, Stop Asian Hate Crimes, Stop White Supremacy, Stop Violence, Silence is Violence.”

The following pics are from the Protesting for Anti Military Coup in Burma rally on the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse on Saturday:

The following pics are from Saturday’s Socialist Alternative rally in Boston. Organizers announced:

Unions are workers’ sharpest weapon in the struggle for safety, wages and rights on the job. The backbreaking pace of work, constant monitoring and surveillance, low wages and unsafe conditions at Amazon have generated both the conditions compelling workers to organize and the billions in profits for Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world.

Amazon has invested millions in union busting lawyers to crush this union organizing drive at the source and prevent it from spreading through the corporation.

Approximately 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama are voting this month to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale Department Store Workers Union (RWDSU). RWDSU began organizing efforts at the Bessemer warehouse after last summer’s massive Black Lives Matter protests and this campaign is part of a struggle for civil rights on the job.

Bessemer and Birmingham are majority-Black cities, and at this warehouse 85% of the workforce is Black and a majority are women. Fighting racial and gender oppression is a crucial component of the class struggle and of the organized labor movement. If they win, they’d be the first Amazon workers to be represented by a union.