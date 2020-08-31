PHOTOS & RECAP: BOSTON RALLIES FOR JACOB BLAKE

ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI

Boston demonstrators rallying in solidarity with “Justice for Jacob” actions across the country met in Nubian Square on Sunday, then marched through Roxbury and Dorchester picking up allies along the route.

Bringing messages related to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin that has reenergized Black Lives Matter groups and redirected media attention back to the issue of police violence, and sounding alarms on issues they have raised for months or in some cases longer, activists used the pleasant weather to cover a lot of ground.

From Nubian Square, marchers took their signs and bullhorns to Franklin Park, where calls for justice continued, as they will throughout the coming days and weeks. Following the march, which was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Boston, some remaining participants set up a fire pit and held a peaceful vigil with speeches and music. -Dig Editors