PHOTOS & RECAP: BOSTON SCHOOL NURSES PROTEST, WANT REOPENING CONCERNS HEARD

ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI

School nurses with the Boston Teachers Union set up folding chairs outside of Boston City Hall today to broadcast their concerns about student and staff safety within current plans to reopen Boston Public Schools. Joined by nurses, teachers, school bus drivers, and other supporters, demonstrators said they have been left of the planning and decision-making process.

As organizers wrote on social media: “Questions about screening and referral processes, adequate facilities in school buildings to implement safe practices, staffing levels, availability of protective gear (PPE), health and safety practices around cleaning, and the challenges of implementing basic COVID-19 safety measures within the guidelines of current planning for hybrid learning have prompted them to take this action.”





This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism as part of its Pandemic Democracy Project.