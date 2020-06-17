DigBoston

PHOTOS & RECAP: DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR VICTIMS OF POLICE VIOLENCE IN BOSTON

Participants in the “Boston2Minneapolis Justice 4 George Floyd Justice 4 All” rally met in front of the Bulfinch Place office of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins early Tuesday evening. Organized by Mass Action Against Police Brutality, the action formed around a call for the DA to reexamine cases in which police fatally shot black men in Boston—in particular, the officer-involved deaths of Terrence Coleman, Usaamah Rahim, and Burrell Ramsey-White.

Protesters marched from downtown to the South End, stopping in locations where black men have died by the hands of police en route, including the spot near Peters Park where Coleman, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, was shot twice in the stomach by a responding officer after his mother called 911 for medical attention for her son. Among other rallying cries, demonstrators including Coleman’s mother Hope called for Peters Park to be renamed after Terrence.

This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.

Keiko Hiromi is a Japanese photographer based in Boston and Tokyo, Japan. Her work has appeared on NYT, People Magazine, Vanity Fair, El Pais, Der Spiegel, Boston Globe, PRI, ABC news, and other publications around the globe.

