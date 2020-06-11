PHOTOS & RECAP: F.T.P. DEMONSTRATORS MAKE THREE DEMANDS OF POLICE

PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI

One of many, many, many rallies against police violence to take place in Greater Boston in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop, Wednesday’s F.T.P. march was billed as a demonstration calling for the defunding of police and increased funds for communities.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Nubian Square in Roxbury, then peacefully marched up Washington Street all the way to City Hall Plaza. Organized by a coalition of young black and brown creatives and activists, the march was built around three specific demands:

Defund the Boston Police Department by at least 10% (around $41 million)

No increase in Boston Public Schools budget for police

Put a cap on overtime accrual and overtime pay for military exercises

This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.