PHOTOS & RECAP: “GET OFF OUR NECKS!” CARAVAN ROLLS FROM SALEM TO LYNN

PHOTOS BY DEREK KOUYOUMJIAN

The “Get Off Our Necks! Caravan and Protest” started in a lot on Bridge Street in Salem on Wednesday, then made its way to the Essex County Superior Courthouse and the Lynn Police Department. At each location, demonstrators “called out the knee on our collective neck and demanded action for justice and accountability.”

As the crowd moved from North Shore Community College through Downtown Lynn, 20 cars grew to over 70, all there protesting the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop and police violence everywhere. The action featured remarks from a number of participants including Rev. Annie Belmer of Lynn’s Zion Baptist Church and Rev. Bernadette Hickman-Maynard of Bethel AME Church.

Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter

This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.

