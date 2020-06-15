DigBoston

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

PHOTOS & RECAP: WHITE COATS RALLY FOR BLACK LIVES IN BACK BAY

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS, Photos

White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston

ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI

“This year, police have already shot and killed over 450 people, despite the lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The victims are disproportionately African American or Black.”

Physicians joined under the banner of “White Coats for Black Lives” rallied by Copley Square in Back Bay on Sunday. Organized by the Association of Pakistani Physicians of New England (APPNE) and the Indian Medical Association of New England (IMANE) and supported by the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) and others, the action was “in solidarity with the movement for justice, peace and racial equality growing across the USA and internationally.” APPNE said the following in a statement about the peaceful demonstration:

Police shootings claim an average of 1000 lives a year in the USA annually. Some killings involve no weapons at all, like the knee that choked Floyd, or the elbow that suffocated Eric Garner. This year, police have already shot and killed over 450 people, despite the lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The victims are disproportionately African American or Black. Floyd’s death was “one event in a continuous system of oppression,” to quote the Rev. Graylan Hagler. “We know some names now, but there are thousands of those we do not know.”  The perpetrators are rarely, if ever, punished.

The legal doctrine of qualified immunity in United States federal law freezes the constitution, shielding police officers and other government officials from being sued by victims and families.  We stand with allies around the country and around the world to end systemic racism. #BlackLivesMatter

White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston

This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.

HELP DIGBOSTON WEATHER THE CORONAVIRUS STORM AND CONTINUE PROVIDING ARTICLES LIKE THIS ONE

Keiko Hiromi is a Japanese photographer based in Boston and Tokyo, Japan. Her work has appeared on NYT, People Magazine, Vanity Fair, El Pais, Der Spiegel, Boston Globe, PRI, ABC news, and other publications around the globe.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS, Photos Tagged With: , ,

WHAT’S NEW

White Coats for Black Lives rally in Boston

PHOTOS & RECAP: WHITE COATS RALLY FOR BLACK LIVES IN BACK BAY

Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Boston

PHOTOS & RECAP: BOSTON TRANS RESISTANCE VIGIL AND MARCH DRAWS THOUSANDS

Police commissioner Branville G. Bard Jr. takes the dais Sunday at a Black Lives Matter protest on Cambridge Common. Photo by Marc Levy, Cambridge Day.

CAMBRIDGE POLS, POLICE COMMISSIONER MELT DOWN OVER BLM DEBATE

DigBoston and BINJ logos in spotlights on sky over Boston skyline

EDITORIAL: THREE YEARS OF DIGBOSTON, FIVE OF BINJ

Christopher Columbus Boston

BEHOLD THE BEHEADED: BOSTONIANS GIVE COLUMBUS SEND-OFF HE DESERVES

Lynn Salem Black Lives Matter

PHOTOS & RECAP: “GET OFF OUR NECKS!” CARAVAN ROLLS FROM SALEM TO LYNN