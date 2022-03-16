PICS: OPENING NIGHT AT ROADRUNNER WITH BILLY STRINGS

ALL PHOTOS BY MATTHEW SHELTER

“They’re still putting toilet paper holders up; there’s a guy painting back there … Let’s christen this place.”

A couple of us from the Dig team went to check out the new Bowery Presents venue Roadrunner in Brighton before Tuesday’s opening night Billy Strings show, and we’re still giddy with excitement making plans to check out upcoming spectacles there with friends (see below for the lineup).

Built from scratch, the 3,500-capacity destination is a sight to behold with top-notch sound (via L-Acoustics) and sleek accessible design by studioTYAK to match Bowery’s smaller but similarly styled Cambridge spot, the Sinclair.

We look forward to helping break the place in, and are already impressed by not only the amenities for concertgoers, but also those which benefit performers as well, like a kickass merch booth by the front as well as a special hangout area between the open floor and backstage.

For now, below are a few killer pics from Dig contributor Matthew Shelter, who reported that Strings joked about preparations running right up to the last minute before showtime.

“They’re still putting toilet paper holders up; there’s a guy painting back there,” the Grammy-winning guitar hero said to the crowd. “Let’s christen this place.” –Chris Faraone

UPCOMING SHOWS: *SOLD OUT